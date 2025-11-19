ISTANBUL, Nov 19 — A growing number of animals across the globe, including pets, livestock, and marine species, are developing chronic diseases once considered primarily human health issues, according to a new study highlighting how environmental change is reshaping animal well-being, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The research, published in Risk Analysis and led by Antonia Mataragka of the Agricultural University of Athens, introduces a new evidence-based framework designed to improve surveillance of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in animals.

The model aims to support earlier detection and guide health authorities as chronic illnesses rise in parallel across humans and animals.

According to the study, genetic predisposition plays a key role, particularly in selectively bred dogs, cats and farm animals, which show higher rates of diabetes, heart disease and joint degeneration. However, environmental pressures remain the dominant factor.

Poor diet, limited exercise, chemical exposure and long-term stress are increasingly shaping disease patterns across species.

Recent surveys indicate that more than half of domestic cats and dogs are overweight, contributing to steadily rising diabetes cases, especially among felines. In agricultural systems, around 20 per cent of intensively raised pigs develop osteoarthritis.

Marine species face similar threats: beluga whales have been diagnosed with gastrointestinal cancers, and farmed Atlantic salmon frequently show cardiomyopathy syndrome. Wildlife in heavily polluted estuaries contaminated with industrial chemicals shows liver tumour rates of up to 25 per cent.

Mataragka notes that climate change and rapid urbanisation are amplifying these threats.

Warming oceans and degraded habitats have been linked to higher tumour rates in sea turtles and fish, while rising urban temperatures and air pollution increasingly affect the metabolic and immune health of companion animals.

“As environmental changes accelerate disease emergence, the absence of early diagnostic systems further delays the detection of NCDs in animals,” Mataragka said, adding that comprehensive NCD data for animals are still scarce compared to human health statistics. — Bernama-Anadolu