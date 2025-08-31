NEW YORK, Aug 31 — A young boy named Brock was left heartbroken when a fan snatched a cap that Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak had intended to give him after his thrilling victory over Karen Khachanov at the US Open on Thursday.

In the video, Brock can be seen in the stands as Majchrzak signs autographs. The player removed his cap to give it to Brock, but a nearby fan quickly grabbed it and stuffed it into his bag, leaving the boy stunned and upset.

As reported by The Sun US, the video of the incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage from tennis fans around the world.

Once Majchrzak learned what had happened, he made it his mission to fix the situation.

He reached out on social media, saying, “Thanks to @asicstennis I’ve got enough caps, so I’m prepared for that. Hey guys, could you help me find the kid from my match? If it’s you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM.”

His request was successful, and Brock was soon tracked down. In a heartwarming Instagram video, the two meet, shake hands, and chat before Majchrzak hands the boy a bag of merchandise. They then pose for a photo together, with the caption: “Hello World, Together with Brock we wish you a great day!”

According to the digital paper, Majchrzak said: “It was a very nice meeting. I wanted to meet the boy Brock and his family and just try to make things right for him.”

The man who took the cap has since been identified as Piotr Szczerek, a Polish millionaire and CEO of the paving company Drogbruk. After his identity was revealed, has faced significant backlash online, with many criticising his actions.

Majchrzak has urged fans to give Szczerek a break, suggesting the whole incident was a lapse in judgement.

“I don’t want to say something wrong, because I know how viral it went. But what I think is he was also acting in the moment of emotions, in the heat of the moment, and probably when he realised what happened, it was already too late,” he was quoted as saying.

He explained that while the incident wasn’t right, it was now in the past, adding that the situation had been resolved and it was time to move on.