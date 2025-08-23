KOTA BHARU, Aug 23 — The proposal to replace the name Rafflesia with a local term represents a symbolic effort to decolonise the national consciousness and reclaim Malaysia’s identity, but it requires careful consideration, said Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) Faculty of Earth Sciences Dean Associate Prof Dr Zulhazman Hamzah.

He said the idea reflects an aspiration to elevate local heritage that predates Western colonisation, while recognising the indigenous communities who have long known the flower.

“Symbolically, it is a declaration that Malaysia owns its heritage entirely, free from colonial legacy. However, from scientific, cultural and practical perspectives, many factors must be weighed carefully,” he said in a statement today.

The scholar noted that the naming of Rafflesia dates back to 1818 when it was discovered in Bengkulu, Sumatra, by Sir Stamford Raffles and Dr Joseph Arnold, before being formally named by botanist Robert Brown in 1821.

Zulhazman added that adopting a local name, such as bunga pakma or terms rooted in ethnic traditions, would serve as recognition of existing traditional knowledge.

The Rafflesia, known by various local names, reflects the country’s cultural diversity. The Kelantanese call it bunga Pokma, the Temiar in Lojing refer to it as bunga Malang, the Kadazan-Dusun as bunga Patma, and the southern Thai Malays as bunga Kekmo. Whereas in Thailand, it is known as Bua Put.

Zulhazman said recognising these local names would not only preserve linguistic heritage but also serve as an educational tool to understand pre-colonial history, biodiversity and the importance of environmental conservation.

However, he cautioned that replacing Rafflesia with a local name poses significant challenges, particularly scientific and global confusion.

The term has been used in international scientific literature for more than 200 years to refer to a genus comprising over 40 species across South-east Asia.

“If the official name is changed at the national level, it could create inconsistencies with the standard species nomenclature recognised by the global scientific community,” he said.

He added that issues of cost and practicality must also be considered, as changes would affect textbooks, signage, tourism materials and official government websites.

Malaysia’s multiethnic makeup could also complicate matters, as selecting only one local name might spark dissatisfaction among other communities.

As a middle ground, Zulhazman proposed a dual-name approach, for example, Rafflesia (Bunga Pakma), in official, tourism and educational contexts. This, he said, would balance scientific integrity with cultural recognition.

“What matters more is prioritising research, education and conservation of this unique flower so that Malaysia can emerge as a global leader in its protection, regardless of the name used,” he added.

Earlier, the media reported that Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal proposed renaming the Rafflesia in conjunction with the 68th National Day, during his intervention in the winding-up of the 13th Malaysia Plan by Acting Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Johari Ghani. — Bernama