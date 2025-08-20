KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Over 6,000 customers have pre-ordered the SoloEra Solo 1C, according to Blueshark Malaysia and its manufacturing partner, EPMB. The electric motorcycle made its way to headlines back in July, mainly due to its affordable price tag of just RM599.

Blueshark and EPMB have also confirmed that the production of Solo 1C has now begun at EPMB’s plant in Glenmarie, Shah Alam. Capable of producing 12,000 electric motorcycles per year, SoloEra’s two other models, Solo 2 and Solo 3, are also in production, even though the official launch of SoloEra itself has not yet taken place.

Blueshark Malaysia has previously said that the Solo 1C delivery timeframe is around 1 to 6 months after booking confirmation. If their bike is not delivered within 6 months, customers can then request a refund for their RM278 booking deposit.

Why is SoloEra 1C priced at just RM599?

According to Blueshark, the pre-launch price tag for the SoloEra 1 is actually RM2,999. This price tag is not inclusive of other related charges such as admin fee, JPJ registration fee, number plate installation, and insurance.

As it is being assembled locally, the SoloEra 1C is eligible for the MARiiCAS rebate, which is currently being reserved exclusively for Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) electric motorcycles. The MARiiCAS RM2,400 helps cut down the SoloEra 1 price tag to just RM599.

However, there is a catch — you have to commit to a 5-year battery rental plan at RM59 per month, in order to take advantage of the pre-launch offer. On top of that, you also have to pay another RM10 per month for the connectivity plan.

Once the 5-year period is over, customers will have the option to either continue paying for the battery rental on a monthly basis or directly purchase a new battery. The pricing of the battery will be announced during the official launch of SoloEra later this year.

SoloEra Solo 1C quick specs

Equipped with a 2kW (2.7hp) electric motor, the SoloEra Solo 1C is powered by a removable 70.4V 28Ah (1.97kWh) LFP battery. With a 75kg rider, the electric bike is capable of delivering up to 101km of NEDC-rated range and can reach a top speed of 75km/h.

Weighing just 84kg, it is still capable of carrying a maximum payload of 220kg. The Solo 1C also comes with 4 riding modes, including reverse assist and is capable of going up an incline of up to 15 degrees.

For braking, the Solo 1C relies on CBS-based disc brakes, and it has also been fitted with a pair of 12-inch wheels with 100/70 tyres.

In terms of charging, it takes around 3.5 to 4 hours to charge the battery from 20 per cent to 100 per cent. While Blueshark is planning to offer a battery swapping plan for Solo 1C similar to the R1 and R1 Lite, pre-order customers will be provided with a home charger alongside their bike.

The Solo 1C will also be able to support the SoloEra mobile app, which explains why customers need to subscribe to the connectivity plan. From the app, owners can easily locate the bike, check its battery status, activate the anti-theft system, and utilise the Bluetooth-based smart key remote entry & locking. — SoyaCincau