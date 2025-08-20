KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 – Astro kicked off the 2025/26 English Premier League (EPL) season in style with the launch of “One for the Fans”, a season-long campaign celebrating the passion and loyalty of EPL supporters.

To mark the opening weekend, Astro hosted an electrifying viewing party at Strand Mall for the Arsenal vs Manchester United clash.

Michelle Lee, Bendtner, Euan Smith, Group Chief Executive Officer, Astro and Adam Carruthers pose for pictures before the match starts. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Despite the late 11.30pm kickoff, close to 400 fans turned up, creating a carnival-like atmosphere complete with giant screens, interactive fan games, team chants, and even surprise appearances by celebrities and former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner.

From as early as 7pm, the mall was already buzzing with excitement. Fans in jerseys and scarves filled the atrium, swapping predictions, snapping photos with club banners, and enjoying “live” entertainment put on by Astro.

Large LED displays showcased EPL highlights while Astro Supersport hosts mingled with the crowd, giving the event the feel of a “live” stadium experience.

One fan who stood out was 28-year-old Thivagaran, a die-hard Arsenal supporter, who wore a quirky “Biryani Rice” jersey in tribute to midfielder Declan Rice.

Thivagaran and his Biryani Rice jersey seen celebrating Arsenal's win over United with fellow Gunners at Strand Mall. — Picture courtesy of Astro

For him, the gathering was about more than just watching a match; it was about being part of a community.

“We finally have a proper striker in (Viktor) Gyokeres and noise on sacking Mikel Arteta is unfounded,” he said.

“Arsene Wenger also needed some time to win and though Arteta has had around six years I believe changing the manager now wouldn’t do us any good,” he said of the former Arsenal manager of 22 years.

Another Arsenal faithful, Mike Ahmand, came in a classic 1998 jersey and explained how these gatherings kept the spirit of the club alive.

“Long passes may be our bread and butter this season because if you look at last season we played lots of short crosses. With the new striker it’s best to try some long balls. As for Arteta he is not Pep (Guardiola) or Thomas Frank (new Tottenham Hotspurs manager).“He has his own vision and even if we finish second or third we can still make the money to improve the team. However, we want to win it this season.

“I feel in the end players will come and go but the team stays and I feel good about our chances of winning it this season,” he told Malay Mail.

United fans, though still healing from their club’s worst-ever finish last season, turned up in numbers, eager to see what Ruben Amorim’s rebuild might bring.

ERAthon host Fazziq Muqris, seen enthusiastically filming the party, summed up the optimism.

“I think (Benjamin) Sesko is the best signing, he is a beast. Look at the way he plays. He is not a Rasmus Hojlund, he plays differently and I want to see him in action.

“As we know Ruben plays players based on their heart, the spirit of the player unlike Ten Hag (Manchester United’s former manager). He knows how the players are playing and even if they’re playing poorly he will fix it and he will never give up on the team.

“As for the guy we want, Baleba, to be fair for pre-season Mason Mount is playing well. His chemistry with Bruno Fernandes is very very good and I think they need time to rebuild their chemistry,” said Fazziq.

United are still trying to buy 21-year-old defensive midfielder Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba from Brighton but the price the club put on the youngster at £100 million pounds (RM572.5 million) was too steep.

The crowd grew quieter as kickoff approached, with fans waving flags and belting out chants in unison. When Riccardo Calafiori’s 13th-minute header gave Arsenal the lead, the atrium erupted.

Red shirts leaping in joy while United fans groaned, only to break into chants to rally their side. For the next 77 minutes, the tension was palpable.

Every save, tackle and counterattack was met with cheers, gasps, and nervous laughter, all amplified by Astro’s booming “live” broadcast.

By the final whistle, the result of a 1-0 Arsenal win was almost secondary. What stood out was the camaraderie. Fans shook hands, posed for selfies with opposition supporters, and lingered late into the night swapping analysis and enjoying the communal spirit that Astro had curated.

Nicklas Bendtner felt Arsenal weren't at their best against United but they showed great spirit in defending and winning 1-0 in the end. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Astro Supersport host Adam Carruthers, himself a Spurs fan, said the event captured what makes the EPL special.

Panelists for the night (left-right) Adam Carruthers, Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner, ex-Spurs defender Gary Stevens, and former Southampton midfielder Carlton Palmer for an in-depth studio discussion on the Manchester United vs Arsenal clash. — Picture courtesy of Astro

“I’m looking forward to this season and perhaps Arsenal could nick it this time. As for United we will just have to see how it goes,” he said.

Events like this one underline why Astro is the ultimate destination for EPL coverage in Malaysia.

For the 2025/26 season, Astro brings fans closer to the action than ever before with full coverage across Astro, sooka and NJOI.

Watch all 380 EPL matches “live” on Astro Premier League channels, with selected matches in breathtaking 4K UHD on the Ultra Box. Fans can also stream matches anytime, anywhere with Astro GO.