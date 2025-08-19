KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A dazzling new “laser light runway” pedestrian crossing in Eco Majestic, Semenyih has gone viral after a TikTok video showing the feature racked up more than 132,900 likes and over 2,200 comments.

The clip, posted by user sn.cooperation, highlights the high-tech crosswalk near Eco Majestic, where neon-like lines light up the road in striking runway fashion.

In the comments, netizens expressed both curiosity and excitement.

Many asked where the crossing was located, while some confirmed it was indeed in Semenyih.

Others admitted they had no idea such technology even existed in Malaysia.

On its Instagram account, Eco Majestic described it as Malaysia’s first smart pedestrian crossing, with the projector boosting visibility, particularly in low-light conditions.

The viral clip has not only put a spotlight on one street in Semenyih but also highlighted how inventive design can transform everyday infrastructure into a memorable experience.