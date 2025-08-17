GEORGE TOWN, Aug 17 — The atmosphere at Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) was vibrant today, as thousands of visitors eagerly took the chance to board naval ships from Asean countries.

The event, part of the Asean Navies’ City Parade (ANCP) and the 4.0 Bulletin Day celebration organised by the state government, attracted a diverse crowd, including families, school students, and military enthusiasts.

They were thrilled to explore the advanced maritime defence assets from across the region.

For retired Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel Mohd Fauzi Bakar, 68, today’s experience was especially meaningful. Despite serving for 21 years, he had never been on a foreign warship.

“Asean has some highly advanced ships with a wide range of weaponry, comparable to Malaysia’s assets. Boarding these ships gives the public a unique experience,” he told Bernama after exploring the Asean naval ships at SPCT here today.

Crowds step aboard Asean warships at Swettenham Pier during the Navies City Parade and 4.0 Bulletin Day celebration in George Town August 17, 2025. — Bernama pic

S. Lajelen, 19, a student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Hutchings here, shared his excitement about witnessing the military technology of Asean countries, particularly their weaponry systems.

“My friends and I are thrilled. This is the first time we’ve been on such advanced ships. We’ve never even boarded our own country’s ships, so this is a unique opportunity,” he said.

Rachel Teh, 35, a private-sector employee, also found the visit to the warships memorable, especially after seeing them from afar at Padang Kota in the past few days.

“This is my first time exploring a naval warship up close. I’m amazed by the onboard technology, and this experience certainly boosts our patriotism,” she said.

Two students from SMK Alma in Bukit Mertajam, Alia Kaisara Roslan and Nur Fatini Abdul Hamid, both 17, shared that although they had previously visited an RMN ship in Lumut, today’s experience was even more exciting, as they had the chance to board vessels from across Asean.

A family poses for pictures at Swettenham Pier during the Navies City Parade and 4.0 Bulletin Day celebration in George Town August 17, 2025. — Bernama pic

“We visited all the ships to experience something new. Onboard, we were given briefings about the weapons and equipment, like the cannons. It was really fun,” said Nur Fatini.

A total of 10 Asean naval ships, including seven Asean warships and three RMN vessels, are currently docked at SPCT for a military event celebrating Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025.

The ships include RMN’s KD Kedah, KD Lekiu, and KD Lekir, as well as ships from Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The ships are open for public tours from noon to 6 pm today.

Penang is hosting the region’s largest maritime military event from Aug 15 to 22, organised by the RMN. It includes three major events: the 19th Asean Naval Chiefs Meeting (ANCM), the third Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX), and the Asean Fleet Review (AFR). — Bernama