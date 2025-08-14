KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Communication Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has announced a massive celebration of South-east Asian music, arts and culture at the upcoming Riuh X Asean 2025.

Taking place from October 17 to October 26 around KL, the Riuh X Asean 2025 which aims to foster cross-border collaborations and new economic opportunities among Asean countries, is also held in conjunction with Malaysia assuming the Asean chairmanship this year.

Fahmi said that amongst the main highlights of the showcase is the Riuh X Asean Marketplace which will take place from October 22 to October 26.

The marketplace will feature over 200 brands and over 100 food and beverage vendors coming from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

It will also have over 40 live performances along with 30 interactive workshops as well as 20 creative activation programmes, which include networking sessions amongst entrepreneurs and creative industry players from all over the world.

“This event brings together art, creativity, music and entrepreneurship from Malaysia and fellow Asean nations.“This further reflects the Asean 2025 vision of unity, inclusivity and sustainability,” Fahmi said.

On top of the marketplace, the Riuh X Asean 2025 will also introduce the first ever Asean music conference coined as FrequenSEA, which will be happening from October 21 to October 22.

Around 200 participants, from musicians, producers to industry leaders from the region are expected to join in the inaugural music conference which aims to discuss the future of the SEA music industry.

Besides that, building up to the main event, Riuh will also organised a series of pop-up gallery around the Klang Valley starting from October 1.

The pop-ups will include several showcases including music showcases, comedy acts, spoken word and poetry sessions as well as art exhibitions.Fahmi added that they are expecting over 30,000 attendees throughout the Riuh X Asean 2025 showcase.