KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Two decades in, RR by Rizman Ruzaini is hitting refresh with its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Rebirth: Vol.1 – Gratitude — a sleek new chapter for the label as it steps boldly into the affordable luxury space.

Drawing on the symbolism of the lotus flower and grace through adversity the collection blends familiar RR elegance with clean, modern lines.

Think structured yet fluid silhouettes, elevated everyday pieces, and a debut appearance by denim in deep navy, paired with a palette of black, white and cream.

“This is not just a seasonal drop. It’s a reintroduction of RR by Rizman Ruzaini,” said co-founder Rizman Nordin.

“We’re speaking to a new audience — one that values craft, identity and intention.”

The RR monogram makes quiet appearances as subtle motifs and graphic details, tying each piece back to the brand’s DNA.

Metallic accents in silver and gold thread through the looks in embellishments, hardware, footwear and accessories adding light without overpowering the minimal aesthetic.

Co-founder Ruzaini Jamil described the collection’s mood as “calm, dignified, and aware,” adding: “The lotus is more than a design symbol; it’s a philosophy. This collection is our way of saying thank you to the women and men who’ve made us part of their lives for the last 20 years.”

Originally positioned as the entry line to Rizman Ruzaini’s couture world, RR now stands on its own alongside international names like Sandro, Maje, Theory and Coach — offering design-forward pieces with accessible price points for Southeast Asia’s growing class of style-conscious shoppers.

Rizman Ruzaini (left) and Rizman Nordin (right, in white) during the showcase of Rebirth: Vol.1 – Gratitude at KLFW 2025 last week.

Rebirth: Vol.1 – Gratitude is available now at the RR by Rizman Ruzaini boutique at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, Pavilion KL, and online, with a new Suria KLCC store opening in September.

Three Jakarta outlets are also set to launch later this year.

The next instalment, Rebirth: Vol.2 – A New Home, will debut at Jakarta Fashion Week in November — marking the brand’s first major showcase in Indonesia.