KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — In a small corner of the Youth and Sports Ministry, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee from the Bike And Bean café greets visitors, yet behind the pleasant scent lies the story of former cycling hero Mohamad Firdaus Mohd Zonis, once hailed as a great hope in Malaysia’s track cycling arena.

His name began to make waves among local sports fans in 2014 when he delivered a bronze medal at the World Junior Track Cycling Championships, an achievement that established him as one of the nation’s most promising prospects.

That triumph at a young age made him the first Malaysian since Adiq Husainie (2008) to step onto the podium in the men’s 1-kilometre time trial, earning him a place among the successors to national cycling legend Datuk Azizulhasni Awang.

The achievement was further cemented by the national junior record in the 200-metre sprint, which still stands to this day, a silent testament to his prowess on the track.

However, behind the cheers and podium finishes lay a story seldom told — the physical exhaustion, mental pressure, and injuries that gradually eroded his fighting spirit.

“Moving up to the senior level, the training got heavier. I felt I wasn’t good enough even though I gave my best. Small recurring injuries eventually became a big burden,” said Firdaus, recalling the period when his passion began to fade.

Everything came to a head when he was diagnosed with L4 and L5 slip disc injuries, forcing him to make the painful decision to end a career he had dreamed of since childhood far earlier than expected.

Although he once sank into disappointment, Firdaus found his own way to rise again after hanging up his bike — by shifting his path to bicycle repairs.

For Firdaus, success does not necessarily come in the form of medals hanging around the neck, but in the ability to get back up, find life’s meaning after sport, and most importantly, heal oneself.

“I hope there will be more awareness about burnout among young athletes, so they know they are not alone and that there is support if they need it,” he said.

Firdaus’ experience is not an isolated case, as former national junior tennis player Wan Abdul Muiz Wan Aziz went through a similar phase.

Once ranked sixth in Malaysia at the age of 16, Wan Abdul Muiz admitted that early success came with extraordinary pressure.

The Kelantan-born athlete, who started playing tennis at the age of 10, was once considered one of the country’s brightest talents, but the glitter came at a heavy price.

“People think kids just enjoy playing. But the pressure from coaches, parents, or even oneself is very heavy.

“At one point I felt lazy to train and started to question what all this meant,” he said.

Training for eight to 10 hours a day while juggling academic responsibilities and high expectations caused Muiz to lose interest in the sport he once loved. What made it worse was that requests for help were often met with stigma.

“Our culture sometimes assumes that if you can’t take it, you’re weak. Mental health support for young athletes is very limited. Many don’t understand the emotional burden we carry,” he said.

The stories of Firdaus and Muiz are a reminder that behind the roaring cheers lies the silent side of sports — a challenge that demands more than just physical strength, but also resilience of the heart and mental well-being. — Bernama