KOTA BHARU, Aug 11 — It is not uncommon for non-Muslims, especially tourists, to visit major mosques in the country, with Masjid Negara (National Mosque) in Kuala Lumpur and Masjid Putra in Putrajaya – also known as the ‘Pink Mosque’ among foreign visitors – being among the top attractions.

According to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), three of its mosques – Masjid Putra, Masjid Negara and Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin in Putrajaya (also known as the Iron Mosque) – received nearly one million visitors last year.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, was reported as saying that based on its 2018 study, there are over 80 mosques in the country with strong potential to become Islamic tourism products.

In the lead-up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026, this matter warrants greater attention, especially in strengthening Malaysia’s position as the top destination on the Global Muslim Travel Index, a ranking it has held for 10 consecutive years since 2015.

Leveraging technology

To this end, ITC recommends that mosque institutions in Malaysia embrace the latest technologies to promote the beauty of Islamic architecture, cultural values and al-Din Islamic teachings (a way of life sanctioned by Allah) to potential visitors.

ITC acting director-general Nur Alyssa Coraline Yussin said such efforts would not only position mosques as inclusive institutions for all but also generate supplementary income that can be used to benefit the community.

“Technology can act as a catalyst in transforming mosques into spiritual and community-based tourism destinations. Through digital technology, mosques can expand their global reach in a more interactive and effective manner,” she said in a recent interview here with Bernama.

Citing the use of Quick Response (QR) codes as an example, she said the method allows visitors to quickly access information about a mosque and other relevant topics.

“Social media, on the other hand, provides a broad and continuous platform for promotion, where activities such as community events, religious talks or spiritual educational content can be shared in a creative way, which can attract the attention of the younger generations and tourists. This technology not only facilitates the dissemination of information but also enhances the image of mosques as modern, relevant and community-friendly spaces,” she added.

She said mosques equipped with interactive systems can boost visitor engagement and serve as added value in educating non-Muslim communities, especially foreign tourists, about the religion.

She also recommended that mosques incorporate multiple languages into their interactive systems to assist visitors who are not fluent in English.

Community-based products

Nur Alyssa also said mosques, as Islamic tourism products, have the potential to improve the socioeconomic standing of local communities through the sale of locally made goods such as food and handicrafts.

“In addition to contributing to the economy, these products could also become part of the local identity and serve as unique attractions to encourage tourist visits,” she said.

She also suggested that mosque administrators organise community-focused programmes, such as Mosque Open Days, to introduce visitors to the mosque’s history, architecture and social role in society.

“Programmes like this not only offer a unique tourism experience but also create opportunities for interaction, dialogue and understanding across religious and cultural backgrounds, ultimately narrowing the gap between non-Muslim tourists and local communities,” she said.

Innovative initiatives

Perak state mosque, Masjid Sultan Idris Shah II in Ipoh, is already seizing the opportunity to attract more visitors, and has implemented various innovative measures to ensure visitors experience the warmth of Islam toward followers of other faiths.

According to its Chief Imam Abd Farid Salleh, the mosque offers skilled translators as well as staff trained in the hospitality industry to guide visitors.

“We also have informative brochures and booklets outlining the mosque’s history as well as Islamic practices. Information about the mosque is also shared via digital platforms… by browsing our social media (accounts), visitors can easily get information about our mosque,” he said.

Abd Farid also said local products, such as kerepek (crisps), traditional cakes and handicrafts, are also sold within the mosque compound.

“These products introduce visitors to local goods as well as give them exposure to halal and Muslim-friendly products available in this country,” he added.

File picture of tourists visiting Putra Mosque in Putrajaya, July 19, 2023. — Bernama pic

Strategic collaboration

Nur Alyssa, meanwhile, said to ensure that mosque tourism is comprehensive and sustainable, a collaborative approach between mosques and industry players is essential.

As such, she noted, mosques can no longer operate alone but must instead become part of the broader tourism ecosystem.

“For example, collaboration with travel agencies would allow mosques to be included in spiritual or cultural tourism itineraries, attracting more visitors who wish to learn about Islam,” she said.

She added that ITC is ready to help provide Mosque Visit (MosVi) Guide training aimed at producing mosque guides who can attend to tourists interested in understanding the mosque institution and its social, educational, cultural and economic roles in society. The module for this training consists of three main aspects, namely tourism and hospitality, communications, and IT skills.

She said Muslim-friendly accommodations, especially hotels, can also play a role by promoting nearby mosques as places to visit or pray.

Nur Alyssa also said the involvement of local communities, including volunteers, non-governmental organisations, halal food vendors and cultural arts practitioners, would create a more welcoming and lively atmosphere, allowing visitors not only to see the mosque but also to experience the Islamic way of life in Malaysia.

“Through such strategic partnerships, mosque tourism can go beyond being a tourism product and have an economic impact on local communities while also contributing to social harmony and intercultural understanding,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Fazil Khan Abdul Kadir, managing director of travel and tour company Mitra Kembara Group, said most tourists, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, are interested in visiting mosques during their travels in Malaysia as long as the experience is relevant and easily accessible.

“Muslim tourists, of course, are naturally inclined to visit mosques in the countries they visit, not only as places of worship but also to feel the spiritual experience in another country.

“As for non-Muslims, they may be drawn by the unique architecture, fascinating history or simply a desire to understand a different culture and religion,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of support from mosque institutions for the tourism initiative, including the provision of clear information on visitor etiquette and guidelines to ensure a meaningful experience.

“The most important thing here is warm hospitality from everyone involved,” he added. — Bernama