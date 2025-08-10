KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — August is a month that oozes with the spirit of patriotism, where citizens are encouraged to decorate their homes, offices, and vehicles with the Jalur Gemilang (the Malaysian flag) as a sign of love for the country.

With 21 days left until the National Day 2025 celebration, people across the country have already started flying the Jalur Gemilang, the national symbol.

A Bernama survey in Kampung Baru, located in the heart of the capital, and at Perumahan Awam Sri Perak, Sentul, found that residents have installed the Jalur Gemilang at their homes to join in the National Month celebration.

Moving on to Dataran Merdeka, the atmosphere of the National Day celebration is already palpable, as the area is filled with Jalur Gemilang decorations and various patriotic-themed displays.

IN MELAKA, the Jalur Gemilang has started to fly along main roads like Jalan Hang Tuah, Jalan Tun Sri Lanang, Jalan Bendahara, and Jalan Laksamana, thanks to initiatives from the local authorities.

Several hotels, private hospitals, and tourist locations have also joined the effort to liven up the National Month celebration, while fewer flags were seen at most residential areas and business premises.

The patriotic atmosphere is also increasingly being felt in Kuantan, PAHANG, where the Jalur Gemilang and the Pahang flag are proudly flying along main roads, at business premises, and on government administration buildings in anticipation of the National Month celebration.

The Kuantan City Council has also launched the Jalur Gemilang and Pahang State Flag-Hoisting Program from July 25 to September 16 to encourage participation of residents.

A retired government official, Sallehuddin Yaakob Rahman, 62, said he intends to install the Jalur Gemilang at his home, but his current flag is worn out. He plans to replace it before National Day on August 31.

“God willing, I will change it to a new one before Merdeka Day, so that we can all help to liven up the atmosphere,” he said.

Retired soldier Mohd Mustafa, 64, proudly decorates his scooter with the Jalur Gemilang. — Bernama pic

IN KEDAH, the patriotic “war” of the Jalur Gemilang can also be felt as premises and residential homes in the areas around Kota Setar, Pendang, and Yan districts have begun installing flags.

Tan Chin Eng, 62, from Yan, said he usually installs the flag every time the National Month arrives.

“I will try to install it before the celebration day. I’ve noticed that some premises and houses in this area have started putting up flags since August 1, but there are still many that haven’t,” he said.

Civil servant Nur Syahirah Azlan, 34, from Kota Setar said she had already installed three Jalur Gemilang flags in front of her house as a symbol of patriotism.

“Every year, my husband and I install the flags, and they stay flying until Malaysia Day. But what I see is that many people still don’t fly flags. Maybe because it’s not compulsory, they don’t care much, but they should at least fly one flag as a sign of love for the country,” she said.

Themed “Malaysia Madani: A Compassionate Nation,” the National Day 2025 celebration on August 31 will be held at Dataran Putrajaya, while the Malaysia Day celebration will take place on September 16 in Penang. — Bernama