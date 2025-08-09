PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — In a heartwarming tale that has captured the hearts of many, Oyen, a cheeky orange cat, has become an internet sensation after his furmum shared videos of his ‘slipper-stealing’ antics on TikTok.

According to his owner, Noraini Darus, the adorable feline has been secretly making off with slippers from the neighbours’ homes, as reported by Free Malaysia Today. However, rather than causing frustration, the neighbours have taken the incident with good humour, finding Oyen’s little escapades utterly charming.

The viral TikTok videos have garnered more than 1.8 million views, with one even hitting 6.5 million views. With his distinct ginger fur, the mischievous cat is hard to miss, and it seems that no slipper is safe when Oyen is on the prowl.

In one video, Oyen is seen carrying a purple slipper with determination, oblivious to the nature of his ‘crime’. The text in the video reads, “Macam kelam kabut je Oyen ni balik, jiran kejar agaknya, nape yen curi selipar anak dia” (Oyen looks like he’s in a hurry, maybe the neighbour’s chasing him, why is he stealing their child’s slipper?).

In another video, Oyen proudly struts back home with yet another slipper in his mouth. The text reads, “Mak... makkk... makkkk! Yen nak kasut raya makkk!” (Mum… mum… mum!! Yen wants new Raya shoes!!). As Oyen meows continuously, his owner jokingly asks if he’s telling his furmum that he wants new shoes for Raya.

His meowing seems like an excited conversation, as though he’s proudly sharing his latest ‘adventure’ and ‘treasure’.

Much to the amusement of his family, Oyen has brought home a variety of ‘treasures’, from leaves to lizards.