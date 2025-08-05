KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — In a high-octane celebration of nostalgia and fandom, TOMY Company Ltd has unveiled a collaboration between its adult-targeted “tomica PREMIUM unlimited” line and the legendary Japanese street racing manga “Initial D”, which marks its 30th anniversary in 2025.

Set to launch in December 2025, the lineup features four detailed collectible sets. Among them are two types of STEERING VIEW Initial D models, complete with a miniature car and dashboard set designed to recreate iconic in-car scenes from the manga.

Another highlight is the Fujiwara Tofu Shop playset, a meticulously crafted replica of the home base of protagonist Takumi Fujiwara. Rounding out the collection is the NISSAN SILVIA (S13) driven by Koichiro Iketani, capturing the look and feel of the beloved team leader’s vehicle.

TOMY Company General Manager of Global TOMICA Office, Brands Business, Tadashi Sasuga said this collaboration celebrates TOMICA’s 55th anniversary and allows the company to deliver a play experience that resonates with adult fans globally.

“We look forward to meeting TOMICA and Initial D fans at global events,” he said in a statement.

As part of the anniversary celebration, TOMY will also release an event-exclusive “DREAM TOMICA Initial D Special Set” on Aug 8. This limited-edition product features a lineup of five iconic cars from the series, namely the “AE86 TRUENO”, “S13 SILVIA”, “FC3S RX-7”, “FD3S RX-7”, and “TOYOTA MR2 SW20”.

The set comes in specially designed packaging that includes a printed signature of Initial D creator Shuichi Shigeno, adding major collector appeal.

It will be sold exclusively at select events, including the “AUTO SALON 2025” in Malaysia and Thailand, the “Initial D 30th Anniversary 2 Days” at Shizuoka’s Fuji International Speedway in Japan, and “All in TUNING 2025” in China.

The main product line will be available at TOMICA SHOPS, department stores, online retailers, and TOMY’s official store, TOMY MALL, with pre-orders starting Aug 5 via takaratomymall.jp. The rollout will gradually expand across 11 Asian markets, including China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Designed under the “tomica+” concept, the sets are built for adult fans-also dubbed ‘kidults’-with a passion for immersive, hands-on play. From Takumi’s dashboard cup holder to his legendary duels with Keisuke Takahashi, every detail pays tribute to the manga’s early volumes-offering fans both the driver’s perspective and an external view of these iconic street racing moments. — Bernama