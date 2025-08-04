PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — After months of silence, entrepreneur and influencer Khairul Aming is returning with a bang.

Today, Khairul unveiled his third product, Rendang Nyet Berapi. The much-anticipated announcement was made via a social media post, where the popular influencer shared his excitement and gratitude over the launch.

Selepas berbulan-bulan menghilangkan diri, hari ni KA nak announce yang produk ketiga kita dah pun sedia untuk dikeluarkan. Semua kerja keras, penat lelah tak tidur malam selama 3 bulan ni akhirnya sampai ke penghujungnya. 70,000 unit akan dikeluarkan hari Jumaat (8 Aug) ni,… pic.twitter.com/nFKN7Mt9Rg — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) August 4, 2025

“All the hard work, sleepless nights, and effort over the past three months have finally paid off,” he wrote, adding that 70,000 units of the new product will be released this Friday (August 8) at 9pm, live on his TikTok channel.

Rendang Nyet Berapi marks the third official product in Khairul Aming’s growing food brand, following the widely successful Sambal Nyet Berapi and Dendeng Nyet Berapi, which have earned him a loyal following and consistently strong sales.