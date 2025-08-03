KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The love for manga shows no signs of slowing down — in Malaysia, a deep passion for this art remains strong, with fans eagerly diving into its stories day after day.

While many locals are familiar with Japanese manga — especially modern titles such as Spy x Family, My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man — few may know that a local visual and IP development studio is taking things a step further by creating original manga that reflects Malaysia’s unique culture and identity.

Not to be confused with the many local comics found nationwide, this studio fully embraces the authentic Japanese manga aesthetic — from the detailed art style to the right-to-left reading format, mirroring the experience of a true Japanese manga.

Meet Rise Production — a studio founded by comic artist and manga enthusiast named Cross — which began as a solo project and has since evolved into a full creative team, coming together just last year.

Think of their manga as a fusion of action, mystery and supernatural thrills, with stories designed to resonate deeply with millennials and young adults.

“As a company targeting the manga style, I think we can safely say we are the only one in Malaysia,” said Cavan, 25, the producer at Rise Production.

However, Cross and Cavan acknowledge that others may have similar aspirations, though they point out that execution varies widely, and each project tends to develop a unique style of its own.

“For us, you can call this a manga style, but it’s also a Rise style.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to the reader’s interpretation,” Cavan added.

Cavan, the producer at Rise Production, said the team aims to retell local cultures through the most globally recognised format which is manga. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Why create manga with Malaysian elements?

Cavan stated that they wanted to retell local cultures through the most globally recognised format, which is manga.

“I think the popularity of manga can’t be denied in this current day and age,” he said.

“We also grew up reading manga, liking the Japanese aesthetic, that’s why we decided to go with the manga style.

“We want to stay true to the medium at the end of the day,” he added.

An artist from Rise Production hand-drawing a character. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The success of their local manga thus far

Just a year after its formation as a full-fledged studio, its work has already gained favourable reviews in Malaysia.

Titles like Ibu Gunung (2022) — a folk horror about a mysterious pregnant woman, which has sold over 500 copies — and Keramat (2024) — a supernatural story about a bomoh’s son and a Taoist exorcist, with over 800 copies sold — have both been well received.

Interest in their work has also grown beyond Malaysia, particularly in South-east Asian countries such as Singapore and Indonesia, as seen through strong engagement at conventions like Singapore Comic Con and Indonesia Comifuro.

The growing demand led the team to release digital versions, particularly for titles like Keramat.

However, Cavan noted that they don’t plan to convert all their titles into e-books, as the team believes print still offers a more impactful experience.

Sketches from Rise Production’s on display. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The studio’s work has received notable recognition, with Ibu Gunung winning the Work In Progress (W.I.P.) Programme 2023 organised by Singapore Comic Con, and Keramat earning a place in the programme’s Top 10.

“The response has been very welcoming,” said Cross.

Before Rise Before coming together as an official studio, many of the artists who would form Rise had already established strong connections and gained recognition in the world of visuals.

One notable example is the lead artist Cross, who partnered with influential Malaysian filmmaker and Grim Film CEO Jared Lee to create the local manga Horologist, which Jared wrote and directed.

It debuted through self-publishing in 2021 and quickly sold out during its physical launch at Comic Fiesta, one of Malaysia’s largest manga and anime conventions.

Following its success, the project secured funding from MDEC and was developed into an animated short, with many of the artists — who would later form Rise — contributing to its production by illustrating backgrounds and props even before the studio was officially established.

The Horologist anime, released in 2022, went on to win several accolades, including Best Animation at San Diego Comic-Con and Best Animation at the USA International Film Festival, both in 2023.

It was also nominated for Best Animation and the Audience Choice Award at Poland’s Animator 2023 International Animation Festival.

Now officially united as Rise Production, the team has shown a strong interest in adapting their own manga into anime, particularly Keramat. However, their current priority is building momentum around their existing manga titles.

What’s next, and where to catch them? Rise Production has many collaborations in the works — including one with a Japanese publishing house, which will feature a brand-new title — along with plans to re-release some of their earlier manga.

If you’re wondering where to get their titles, you’ll need to be patient as their manga isn’t available in local bookshops and can only be obtained at selected events.

The good news? You won’t have to wait long as Rise Production will be appearing at Comic Fiesta 2025, this December, where they’ll be unveiling several brand-new IPs alongside existing favourites like Keramat.

In the meantime, you can check out a glimpse of their work or stay updated on their next event appearance on their social media accounts such as Facebook and Instagram.

Changing the world with the power of manga The concept of creating stories using authentic manga styles has primarily been explored across Asia, especially in countries like Hong Kong and South Korea.

While it cannot be confirmed that Rise Production is the only studio pursuing this approach in Malaysia, they are certainly gaining significant attention for pioneering it locally.

“We hope to be known as the manga powerhouse of Malaysia, and make as many great stories as we can, with much power, much passion.

“I believe great stories have the power for change, and we’ll use manga to take us there,” Cross concluded.