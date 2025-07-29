KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — So what’s all the fuss about Mono Loop, you’re asking... isn’t it just another second-hand shop for collectors and hobbyists?

Aina Shahida, 26, who was seen at the recently-opened outlet — its first in Malaysia — disagrees.

“I came here with my friend, I wasn’t even looking for anything but I found limited edition Disneyland Tokyo pins — I love Disney anything — and I know I can’t afford to hop on the plane to Japan anytime soon so this was a very satisfying find.

“I also saw limited edition Miffy merchandise too, it’s rare and we don’t actually have a wide Miffy presence here in Malaysia,” she said as she was contemplating whether to buy herself a set of Miffy face towels.

“It’s the feeling of exclusivity, being the only one who has an item that no one else has makes it special.”

This same feeling hit Aliya Nadirah, a 35-year-old marketing manager who loves analogue cameras, who found multiple lanes of second-hand cameras at Mono Loop.

“It’s the perfect place for hobbyists who have been hunting for certain items. I’ve never seen so many rows of vinyl records, digital and analogue cameras, watches and figurines,” she said.

Rows of vinyl records, perfect for collectors. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Not just a bargain, but a treasure hunt

That thrill — the sense of uncovering a hidden treasure — is what continues to pull Malaysians back into thrift stores like Mono Loop, branch supervisor Shahid Othman said.

“You know the term dive? Diving in to look for treasures, you never know what you’ll find.

“That’s the exciting feeling about shopping at a shop like this, the discovery is endless,” Shahid said.

Shahid explained the founders behind Mono Loop Japan saw potential for growth in Malaysia, seeing that there is a community that appreciates these items.

“What we noticed is that, among Malaysians there is still a big interest in hobby goods, so Mono Loop fits right in.

“It’s a collector’s treasure cove if you ask me because there are items that you can only get if you visit Japan because Japan doesn’t export everything.

“Our goods — some pre-loved and some off-season — come directly from Japan, so instead of going there, it’s now here in Malaysia,” he added.

Among the many items that are available in Mono Loop there are figurines, watches, cameras, vinyl records, plushies, limited edition merchandise and much more.

“Before Mono Loop came, there was Jalan Jalan Japan and 2nd Street, but we’re slightly different as we don’t have apparel.

“Our focus is on hobby-related items,” Shahid added.

Prices start from as low as RM1.

Almost a department store straight from Japan. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Neverending possibilities

For Lenora Lee, as a fan of Japanese fashion — clothes, bags and shoes — she hunts for clothing items at Jalan Jalan Japan.

“When I went to the one in Seremban, there were rows and rows of clothes, shoes and bags.

“I’m glad that they’ve opened many more outlets here in the Klang Valley. Each time I step into the store, I’m amazed at how there is always something ‘new’ on the display,” she said.

Lee said it is the perfect retail therapy for her since she’s still a student and can only spend a minimal sum on clothing.

Various items from Japan can be found in Jalan Jalan Japan — even kimono cloth! — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Another one of Lee’s favourite haunt is 2nd Street — a thrift store chain known for buying and selling pre-loved clothing and goods owned by GEO Holdings Corporation, a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

“My friend brought me to the store in Bandar Utama, and I’ve been hooked on 2nd Street since.

“What’s different about 2nd Street is that you don’t have to rummage through endless piles of clothing because they are displayed according to size, type and even colours,” Lee said.

