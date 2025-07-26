NEW YORK, July 26 — Tech company Astronomer suddenly became famous overnight after a cheating fiasco at a Coldplay concert.

Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot have resigned after being quite literally being put under the spotlight at Coldplay’s Boston stop.

Frontman Chris Martin joked at seeing the couple’s reaction, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” not knowing that he was very much correct.

In a strange turn of events, Astronomer has hired Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow as a temporary spokesperson.

Paltrow said in a clip uploaded by Astronomer today: “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.”

Astronomer uploads new video with Gwyneth Paltrow, ex-wife of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, answering questions as a temporary spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/gELL9rOcmO July 26, 2025

While Paltrow did not actually answer questions pertaining to the scandal instead thanking viewers for their interest in the company and “data workflow automation”, it was an ingenious way of giving the company some much-needed positive PR.