KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Tesla Diner has officially opened its doors in West Hollywood, California.

The idea behind Tesla’s new venture is relatively simple, according to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk: “An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging!”

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Tesla Diner aims to deliver the classic American diner experience, fused with the Tesla lifestyle experience.

For starters, the company has turned Tesla Diner Hollywood into the largest urban Supercharging station in the world by having 80 V4 Supercharger stalls, which can be utilised not only by Tesla vehicles but also non-Tesla EVs with NACS connector.

Tesla Diner Hollywood also has two 20-metre LED screens, and this has essentially turned the location into a drive-in cinema, which is yet another classic Americana lifestyle experience.

According to Tesla’s support site, content that is shown on these screens ranges from classic science-fiction movies to SpaceX rocket launches.

Customers can choose to watch them from the Diner’s Skypad or outdoor seating area.

Alternatively, they can also choose to stream the contents directly into the touchscreen of their Tesla vehicles via the Tesla Diner app, although this can only be done when the vehicle is actively charging.

Speaking about the Tesla Diner app, it also allows customers to order food directly from the app and have it delivered directly to their vehicle.

Not only that, Tesla owners can also order their food while they are on the way to the diner.

Customers would even get their food in Cybertruck-shaped boxes and get popcorn served by a Tesla Optimus robot at the Diner’s Skypad.

Naturally, you can also get your hands on exclusive merchandise that is only available at Tesla Diner.

Elon has previously said that Tesla will be opening Tesla Diner at other major cities around the world if the Hollywood location is a success.

It will also consider opening the premise at Supercharger stations that are located within long-distance routes. — SoyaCincau