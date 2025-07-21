KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Asian Film Alliance Network (AFAN) has announced a partnership with the Asean Film & TV Summit 2025 (AFTS), aiming to bridge Asian and European film industries.

The summit, organised by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) alongside Malaysia's Chairmanship of Asean 2025, will run from July 22 to 25 in Kuala Lumpur.

This collaboration marks an expansion of AFAN's initiatives outside its traditional events at Cannes and Busan, bringing AFAN Roundtable and AFAN Spotlight to Southeast Asia.

The events, aimed at fostering collaboration, will feature discussions on vital issues impacting the Asian audiovisual sector.

Commenting on the initiative, AFAN’s secretary general Lorna Tee said the regional exchange of information has led to connections that solidify Asian identity, strengthening the region's film and TV ecosystem.

This initiative is supported by AFAN's partnerships with the European Film Agency Directors Association (EFAD) and the French Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Delegates from across Asia and Europe, including film agency leaders from Malaysia, South Korea, and the Philippines, will converge in Kuala Lumpur.

Notable participants include Finas chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, the Korean Film Council international relationships leader Kim Young-gu and Taiwan’s Creative Content Agency deputy chief executive officer Alice Chang.

With AFAN's influential members and partners such as Sevara Irgacheva of EFAD and Aurélie Champagne from the French National Centre of Cinema participating, the AFTS 2025 promises to be a pivotal event for enhancing bilateral ties between Asian and European film sectors.