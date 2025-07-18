KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The sixth edition of the Japan Malaysia Expo 2025 (JEMY 2025) has officially kicked off at Hall 1 of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, running from today until July 20.

The three-day expo, which features over 50 exhibitors, aims to generate RM8 million in transactions, and they are also expecting over 70,000 visitors throughout the weekend.

JEMY 2025 features a slew of activities throughout the expo, which is divided into two distinct zones, namely the Exhibition Zone and the Entertainment Zone, where visitors will be treated to curated exhibitions as well as a line-up of traditional Japanese cultural performances along with concerts.

According to Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia, Shikata Noriyuki, JEMY 2025 is a testament to the strong and enduring friendship between Japan and Malaysia.

“This event not only celebrates the richness of Japanese culture, but also fosters meaningful collaboration in business, innovation, education and tourism, the key pillars of the bilateral partnership between both countries,” he said.

The Exhibition Zone will offer visitors a vibrant mix of interactive booths, talks, and workshops, with highlights such as sushi moments, where top local sushi chefs will showcase their sushi-making skills.

Other highlights are an omakase talk and presentation, a sake workshop, and an origami workshop hosted by the Japan Embassy.

The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) also has a booth, where visitors can get all the information they need on Japan while engaging in Japan-themed activities.

Other activities at the Exhibition Zone also include a Kendo martial arts demonstration, a traditional performance of the Awa dance, as well as an opera show.

JEMY 2025 will also feature a slew of energetic and fun performances by Japanese and Malaysian artists, including J-pop idol Manaka Inaba, Japanese Enka singer Leon Niihama, who’s known for singing the iconic soundtrack of the anime series Detective Conan, as well as Japanese comedy trio Wannabees.

Malaysian acts that are set to take the stage include local J-pop group KLP48, local band Kyoto Protocol, DJ Blink, and more.

The JEMY 2025 Exhibition Zone is free; however, the Entertainment Zone will require a ticket, with prices ranging between RM25 and RM40.

You would also need to register even if you’re entering the Exhibition Zone. For more ticketing information, please visit https://www.etix.my/Event/JEDMY25.