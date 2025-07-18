GEORGE TOWN, July 18 — Amid the thick scent of burning joss sticks and the steady rhythm of drums, the Toishan Ninyang Wui Kwon committee members stood with joss sticks in hand to make offerings to the resident deity, Guan Di at Nin Yong Temple.

The table in front of the main altar was laden with offerings from devotees who have started arriving at the temple to pray since 9am.

Today is the 24th day of the sixth lunar month and it marks the birthday of Guan Di, the god of war, wealth and literature.

The 194-year-old Nin Yong Temple along King Street is one of the oldest temples in Penang that worships Guan Di, who is also known as Guan Sheng Dijun and Guan Gong.

Toishan Ninyang Wui Kwon committee chairman Chin Chin Wah led the committee members in an elaborate ceremony to celebrate the deity’s birthday.

Toishan Ninyang Wui Kwon chairman Chin Chin Wah (fourth from right) and committee members with the lions after the ceremony. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

As a temple member announces each step of the ritual in the Xinning or Toishan dialect, Chin performed the ritual, first by offering joss sticks, followed by tea and food offerings such as roast chicken, whole roast pigs, kuih and fruits.

Finally, folded gold joss paper was also offered as they prayed for health, safety and wealth.

After that, the committee members continued to the ancestral hall where they conducted a similar ritual to make similar offerings to their ancestors.

Firecrackers were lit and a pair of red and gold lions danced and paid homage to the altars of deities within the temple before ending with a photo session with the committee members.

A pair of red and gold lions at the Nin Yong Temple. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“For generations, the Toishan people have paid great respect to Guan Di who is known for his loyalty, courage and righteousness,” said Chin.

He said Guan Di, whose name was Guan Yu when he was alive, is a role model, so the birthday celebrations are a way for them to pay their respects and honour him.

The committee also held a lamp-lighting ceremony as a symbol of lighting up the darkness for peace, wisdom, and hope.

As they made their offerings, Chin led the committee members to pray for Guan Di to shine brightly in his divine power so that the temple continues to flourish and for the people to continue to live in peace and full of blessings.

“When there is righteousness in the heart, success will follow,” he said.

Just next door, the Thai Pak Koong (Ng Suk) Temple committee members are also making similar offerings and prayers to Guan Gong but in a more subdued tone.

Thai Pak Koong temple committee president Foo Yen Chow (centre) led the prayers in the birthday celebration ritual in honour of Guan Gong. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

While the Nin Yong Temple was led and managed by the Toishan community, the Thai Pak Koong Temple is managed by five Hakka associations, namely the Fooi Chew Association, Kar Yin Fee Koon, Tai Pu Association, Yung Ting Association, and Tsen Lung Fui Kon.

Representatives from the five associations, led by the Thai Pak Koong temple committee president Foo Yen Chow, made the offerings of food and fruits to Guan Gong in a similar ritual.

They also offered a new paper outfit for Guan Gong which was burned after the prayer ceremony.

In both temples, the ceremonies lasted between 30 minutes and an hour, but both temples will remain open until evening for devotees to pray and make their offerings throughout the day.

Toishan Ninyang Wui Kwon Committee members praying to their ancestors at the ancestral hall. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Guan Gong was once a real-life general during China’s Three Kingdoms period.

During the Three Kingdoms period, Guan Yu’s pact with Liu Bei and Zhang Fei as sworn brothers to revive the Han Dynasty symbolised his loyalty in looking out for his friends in times of hardship.

As a general, he was known for his bravery, moral integrity and righteousness.

Today marks his 1,865th birthday.