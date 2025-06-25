KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — In recent years, a significant shift towards the gig economy has taken place within Malaysia’s workforce.

A growing number of Malaysians are leaving traditional nine-to-five jobs in pursuit of self-employment opportunities that offer greater flexibility and better income.

This is largely facilitated by platform-based work systems, which have reshaped the very concept of work globally and in Malaysia.

One such platform is Lalamove, an on-demand delivery firm that connects users with drivers for same-day courier and delivery services.

Malay Mail spoke to two Lalamove drivers to better understand what drives their motivation in the gig economy sector.

The motivation

The desire for independence and a better work-life balance seems to be a common motivator among Malaysians transitioning to platform-based work.

For Mohd Izwan Ab Manan, the decision to become a Lalamove driver arose when he decided to have better control of his career.

“Before this, I worked as a lorry driver for a company. As a lorry driver, I spent most of my time on the road rather than at home. I didn’t have enough time with my family and I used to dream of having my own vehicle so I could control my own time.

“Then I got my first pickup truck, and that’s why I work as a Lalamove driver,” he said.

Meanwhile, Albert Chiong Weng Hong’s journey to Lalamove was spurred by a health crisis and financial strain during the Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order (MCO).

Chiong said he used to supply industry materials for machines and also do some renovation work for offices and factories prior to MCO.

“After MCO, we were having a shortage of cash in our business and faced many challenges.

“I then had some health problems affecting my lungs, which lasted for over two years,” he said.

After he recovered, Chiong said he joined Lalamove car and later bought a 14-ft lorry to generate more income through the platform.

The flexibility

Flexibility and control over one’s schedule appear to be significant attractions for those joining the gig economy.

“Working as a Lalamove driver gives me the flexibility I want. I can choose when I want to take orders, what kind of orders I want, and it all depends on me. Now I have more time to be with my family,” Mohd Izwan explained.

Chiong echoed this sentiment, noting the additional personal time gained is advantageous for him.

“I started with a Lalamove car full-time. I can tell you that if I work full-time as a driver, I can generate RM4,000 to RM5,000 per month.

“By the time I am free, my wife will also have free time, and we can go on vacation together and switch off the app,” he said.

The financial benefits

The financial stability, while having flexibility, seemed to be a crucial benefit for Mohd Izwan and Chiong in the gig economy sector.

Mohd Izwan said he appreciates the consistent income stream.

“I can earn income every day, doesn’t matter if it’s during a holiday or not. I can choose whenever I want to use Lalamove. I’m very happy that Lalamove offers a twice a week cash-out,” he noted.

For Chiong, the financial benefits extend beyond just income.

“Now, I don’t need to cover my workers and my expenses. All are already ready for me, inside the app.

“I’m very happy with this job. For long distance, I’ve delivered to Penang before, to Kuantan once, and Johor many times,” he said.

Chiong added that every time he does an outstation delivery, he also gets to enjoy the destination and local food there.

“It’s a new experience for me, and the great thing is my wife is supporting me,” he said.

Commenting on the importance of the gig economy, Chiong said due to the market downturn, inflation, and the introduction of new taxation policies, it has become essential to adopt such concepts.

“This approach can help those wanting additional income while working with a reliable platform.

“Before Lalamove, many people were often concerned about the goods delivery charges. Today, with Lalamove, you can enjoy fast delivery services that are affordable and have no hidden charges,” he said.

According to a survey by Lalamove, the platform economy is rapidly reshaping markets by providing individuals with greater flexibility and multiple income streams, often transitioning from traditional roles such as office jobs (16 per cent) and self-employment (10 per cent).

In Malaysia, the survey found that 55 per cent of respondents working with Lalamove previously worked in the traditional logistics sector, illustrating a marked shift towards platform-based work that leverages existing skills while offering improved flexibility.

This trend highlights the appeal of digital platforms in enabling workers to remain within their professional domains while adapting to new work models.