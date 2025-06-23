NEW YORK, June 23 — In a special exhibit featuring just three paintings, the Frick Collection in New York is inviting viewers to contemplate the age and the art of seduction by the written word.

The show brings together a trio of paintings by 17th century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer: the Frick’s own Mistress and Maid, The Love Letter on loan from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, and Woman Writing a Letter with her Maid from the National Gallery of Ireland.

They are three of six paintings by Vermeer (1632-1675) that focus on the reading and writing of letters. They also depict interactions between women of different classes.

Each painting features a woman and a female servant who has likely become a confidante and an intermediary as her mistress conducts a romantic relationship, said exhibit curator Robert Fucci.

A visitor looks at ‘Lady Writing a Letter with her Maid’ painting during the opening of the new exhibition ‘Vermeers love Letters’ at The Frick Collection in New York City June 18, 2025. — AFP pic

“While the contents of the letters in Vermeer’s paintings are not made clear, they are most likely amorous,” he said.

“Courtship and love letters were an important part of the artist’s social context and a prevalent artistic theme.”

In Vermeer’s era, women had increasing autonomy in choosing their life partners, Fucci noted.

“Servants played a crucial role. Employers entrusted them with delivery, especially when messages needed to be shared covertly,” he added.

Visitors look at ‘The Love Letter’ painting during the opening of the new exhibition ‘Vermeers love Letters’ at The Frick Collection in New York City June 18, 2025. In a special exhibit comprising just three paintings, the Frick Collection of New York is inviting viewers to contemplate the age and the art of seduction by the written word. — AFP pic

A debt with the baker

“Vermeer’s Love Letters,” on view until the end of August, is the first show on offer since the Frick reopened its doors in April following a top-to-bottom, US$330-million (RM1.4-billion) renovation.

The 20th century mansion filled with paintings, sculptures, and decorative pieces dating from the Renaissance to the 19th century now has 10 new galleries on its second floor, in what used to be the Frick family’s private quarters.

Two of the Vermeer paintings — worth a fortune today — helped the artist’s wife, Catharina Bolnes, settle a debt with a baker after she was widowed with 11 children.

The show is the first of the Dutch master’s works in New York since 2001.

The intimate offering is in sharp contrast to the sprawling Vermeer retrospective at the Rijksmuseum in 2023.

Featuring 28 of his 35 known paintings, that was the largest collection of Vermeer’s work ever assembled in one place, and drew thousands of art lovers.

“Vermeer certainly continues to compel people and to inspire people today,” said Aimee Ng, another curator at the Frick. — AFP