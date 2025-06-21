KUCHING, June 21 — More than 90 contingents and 12 decorated floats, featuring over 3,000 participants from the Orang Ulu, Bidayuh, and Iban communities, brought vibrant colour and cultural significance to the Gawai Dayak 2025 Parade, much to the delight of both locals and visitors.

The day began with the traditional Orang Ulu ‘Upacara Mamat’ ceremony, held at the Tun Jugah Building lobby.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg officiated the ritual, which was conducted by the Sarawak Council for Customs and Traditions and led by Pemanca Tony Kulleh from the Belaga Kenyah community.

The ritual sought blessings and permission from ancestral spirits to commence the parade.

Following the ceremony, Abang Johari and other dignitaries joined the 1.2-km parade from Tun Jugah Building to the Kuching Waterfront.

A contingent representing the Iban community at the parade. — The Borneo Post pic

Among those in attendance were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, along with the main organising committee chair of the state-level Gawai Dayak celebration, Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The ‘Upacara Mamat’ ritual remains symbolic as a celebration of unity and a means of passing down the spirit of courage and togetherness to younger generations.

It reflects values of gratitude, shared achievement, and harmony – ideals at the heart of Gawai.

The two-hour parade also featured contingents and special guests from outside Sarawak, including members of the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Sarawak Branch.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, was present as a special guest.

A women contingent showcasing their costumes at the parade. — The Borneo Post pic

Also in attendance were delegates from North Kalimantan, led by Vice Governor Ingkong Ala and the Republic of Indonesia Senator Dr Marthin Billa, who is also the President of the National Dayak Customary Council.

The Orang Ulu community was represented by groups such as the Sarawak Kayan Association Kuching Branch, Sarawak National Kenyah Association, Sarawak Bisaya Association, Sarawak Lahanan Association, Punan National Association, Serian Orang Ulu Association, Sarawak Kayan Women Association, and the Orang Ulu National Association.

Contingents from the Bidayuh community included branches of the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) from Serian, Lundu, Urban Kuching, Central Kuching, Siburan, Serapi, Penrissen, Padawan, Bau, Samarahan and Tebedu, as well as the Kuching Biperoh Association, Kuching Biya Association, and the Jagoi Area Development Committee.

One of the contingents making their way to the Kuching Waterfront. — The Borneo Post pic

Representing the Iban community were the Tun Jugah Foundation, Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU), Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak, Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry, several SDNU branches, the Anak Borneo Semenanjung Association, Sarawak Pribumi Intellectual Association, Dayak Kuching Community Culture and Charity Club, and Sarawak Dayak Iban Association.

Speaking to reporters after the parade, Uggah said it served as a platform for Sarawak’s diverse ethnic groups to showcase their rich culture and traditions.

“It is also to enlighten the non-Dayak community of the traditions and customs practised by the Dayaks,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the Premier Abang Johari and Raja Muda of Perlis for attending the cultural celebration. — The Borneo Post