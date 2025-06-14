PETALING JAYA, June 14 — The Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV is being officially showcased for the first time in Malaysia. Its first appearance in our market is being timed with the Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Kuala Lumpur (MBFWKL) 2025.

Hence, you can take a look at the new G-Class EV from June 13 June until June 15, at The Exchange TRX shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur. The previous G-Class model that was made available in Malaysia is the Mercedes-AMG G63 which was just launched here last November.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV quick specs

As Mercedes has phased out the EQ prefix from its EV, the official name for this fully-electric G-Class model is actually quite handful: the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology. For the sake of simplicity, that’s why we just prefer to call it the G-Class EV.

Aesthetically, it is not hard to separate the G-Class EV from its gas-guzzling counterparts (G 550/G 63) anyway, even though it still have the series’ signature boxy design. Being a fully electric model, the G-Class EV has a different front grille design that also includes an LED outline.

We don’t have information regarding the Malaysian specs just yet but the unit that is shown at MBFWKL has a right-hand drive setup and a square box instead of the usual circular case that holds a spare tire. Owners can use this box to store things like charging cables and tools.

The G-Class EV also has some features that are not available with its petrol counterparts. One such feature is called the G-Turn (or, the tank turn, as most call it), which allows the EV to rotate up to 720-degree on its own axis.

Aside from that, the G-Class EV also has a wading depth of 850mm (0.85m), which is 150mm more than the petrol version. There are also other features, such as the G-Steering and intelligent Offroad Crawl functionalities.

Performance-wise, the SUV features four electric motors with a combined output of 432kW (579hp) alongside 1,164Nm of torque. Powered by a 116kWh lithium-ion battery, the G-Class EV offers a WLTP-rated range of up to 473km.

This EV also comes with an 11kW AC onboard charger and supports a DC charging speed of up to 200kW. In terms of charging time, it takes around 12 hours to go from 10 per cent to 100 per cent, while with DC charging, it is much faster at 32 minutes to recharge the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

As noted earlier, the Malaysian specs of the G-Class EV have not yet been announced. So, we have no information regarding its price tag but we don’t think it will cost more than the Mercedes-AMG G63, which has an eye-watering price of around RM1.9 million. — SoyaCincau