KOTA KINABALU, Jan 1 — Four Sabahans recently took the stage at the Merdeka Award Borneo Talk Series to share their passion for art and culture, and the journeys that have shaped their creative work, highlighting how Sabah’s rich heritage inspires contemporary creativity across multiple disciplines.

The series, organised by the Merdeka Award Trust, is a nationwide public engagement platform that promotes thought leadership, intellectual exchange, and the spirit of excellence among Malaysians through curated talks and dialogues featuring leading voices from various industries.

Returning to Sabah for the second time, this year’s theme, “Inspired by Ancestors, Driven by Dreams: You Are the Next Story”, celebrates Sabah’s cultural tapestry and its role in shaping Malaysia’s diverse identity.

The talks highlighted how these creatives are blending tradition with innovation to make their mark in the arts and humanities.

Merdeka Award Trust secretary Kerina Fauzi said the theme reflects the Trust’s renewed focus on the humanities and the arts, particularly with the introduction of its new award category,

“Humanities, Arts & Sports”, which recognises individuals who combine creativity with cultural preservation.

“It reminds us that our nation’s progress is deeply rooted in the wisdom, artistry, and resilience of those who came before us,” she said at the Merdeka Award Borneo Talk Series 2025 at Hilton Kota Kinabalu on Dec 3.

The Merdeka Award Trust aims to promote thought leadership and innovation, foster a culture of excellence, and encourage a global perspective, positioning Malaysia as a dynamic 21st-century player across sectors such as science, technology, and the arts.

Founded by Petronas and Shell, the Merdeka Award Trust is an enduring contribution to Malaysia, demonstrating the oil and gas industry’s commitment to national growth.

Its two flagship programmes – the Merdeka Award and the Merdeka Award Grant for International Attachment – celebrate excellence and empower Malaysians through global learning opportunities.

Kerina said Sabah’s tapestry of cultures, languages, crafts, and oral traditions embodies the essence of Malaysia’s identity.

“By grounding the theme in Sabah’s heritage, the Trust honours how communities preserve age-old customs while embracing modern aspirations,” she said.

“The theme bridges past and present, showing that heritage is not just something we inherit – it is something we carry forward.”

She added that the message is especially important for Sabahans whose creativity and cultural insight contribute to Malaysia’s future, noting that nurturing young talent is key to sustaining the country’s cultural richness.

The group comprised filmmaker and writer Ekin Kee Charles, graffiti artist and illustrator Kenji Chai, contemporary artist and board member of Finas and Forever Sabah Yee I-Lann, and fashion designer and founder of P’LO Borneo Fashion Design, Nancy Jullok.

Kenji Chai, a Sandakan-born artist, said the theme resonates deeply with creatives in Sabah.

“We grew up surrounded by cultures, stories, and landscapes that are uniquely ours. These elements shape how we see the world and how we express ourselves creatively,” he said.

Kenji described Sabah’s heritage as living and personal – woven into childhood memories, daily life, and artistic inspiration.

“Whether through patterns, motifs, languages, or storytelling traditions, our roots constantly guide our artistic direction. At the same time, our dreams push us to reinterpret that heritage in bold, innovative ways,” he said, highlighting the delicate balance between preservation and reinvention.

His art often incorporates wildlife and elements from Sabah, and he hopes to bring more Sabah and Sarawak motifs into future projects.

To encourage broader engagement with cultural identity, Kenji suggested making traditional elements more accessible.

“Rather than expecting people to wear a full traditional outfit, incorporate the motifs — on a cap, on a pocket. Something minimal, modern, and cool,” he said.

His advice to young artists: “Don’t focus on how many times you’ve failed. See failures as experiences that help you grow. And enjoy the process.”

Ekin Kee Charles said Sabah’s creative ecosystem is rich with authenticity, diversity, and stories waiting to be translated into film, fashion, digital media, mural art, and more.

“The world is hungry for genuine stories, and Sabah has thousands of them across cultures, generations, and landscapes,” she said.

To Ekin, initiatives like the Merdeka Award play a powerful role because they recognise excellence in all forms, including arts, culture, and innovation.

“For Sabahan creatives, this kind of recognition can be life-changing. It validates our stories, encourages talent to dream bigger, and helps bring Sabah onto the national and international map,” she said.

She highlighted Petronas’ involvement as especially significant, noting that resources, networks, and long-term commitment nurture talent across Malaysia.

“When organisations recognise the value of culture, creativity, and local voices, it opens doors for more programmes, mentorships, collaborations, and opportunities that reach even rural communities,” she said.

Ekin, who first entered filmmaking by chance after being denied entry into architecture, shared that she eventually fell in love with storytelling.

She hopes to tell cultural stories rooted in her ancestors’ experiences but acknowledges that many creatives doubt their qualifications.

“If we keep thinking we don’t deserve to tell the story, we will stop telling it. It is better to honour heritage in your own way than to let it be forgotten,” she said.

She emphasised that Malaysia needs to create change, strengthen policies, and support new voices.

“We need to make art accessible – not only in urban areas but in villages too. Art generates critical thinking and opens perspectives,” she said.

Ekin stressed that events like the talk series offer creatives a rare safe space to express ideas and contribute to industry growth.

“Sabah has so many stories, so many talents – but we need to find our centre point. With the right support and policies, these creatives full of passion can turn possibility into reality.” — The Borneo Post

Artists from Sabah (from right to left): Kenji, contemporary artist Yee I-Lann, fashion designer Nancy Jullok and Ekin, posing with moderator, Freda Liu (left).