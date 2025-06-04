KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 – Malaysia remains one of the top Asian destinations for European travellers this summer, ranking fourth in Agoda’s latest “Europe to Asia Summer Travel Trends” report for the second year running.

According to the digital travel platform, Malaysia trailed behind Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan in accommodation searches by European users for travel between July and August 2025 — while Vietnam entered the top five for the first time.

“Agoda is excited to see Malaysia maintain its strong position as a top summer destination for European travellers,” said Fabian Teja, Agoda’s Country Director for Malaysia and Brunei.

“Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and warm hospitality continue to captivate holidaymakers seeking authentic and diverse experiences,” he added.

According to Agoda, Malaysia saw the largest rise in interest among the top destinations, with a 20 per cent increase in searches compared to last year.

The top European markets driving travel interest to Malaysia were France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, with Spain moving ahead of the United Kingdom compared to last year.

France, the Czech Republic, and Poland posted the highest year-on-year growth in travel searches to Malaysia, rising by 95 per cent, 95 per cent, and 74 per cent respectively.

Within Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Pulau Perhentian and Langkawi emerged as the most searched domestic destinations among European travellers.

China also saw increased interest with a 14 per cent rise in searches, likely due to recent visa waivers for several European countries, while Sri Lanka registered a 13 per cent uptick.

Agoda said the findings were based on April 2025 search data for check-in dates during July and August, compared to the same period in 2024.



