MADINAH, June 1 — A staggering 3,360 tonnes of Zamzam water has been consumed at the Prophet’s Mosque in 15 days during this year’s Haj season, according to the General Authority for Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported from Dhul-Qi’dah 15 to Dhul-Hijjah 1, some 218,336 bottles of Zamzam water were distributed to worshippers and visitors in both the men’s and women’s sections of the Prophet’s Mosque.

It said the authority has significantly intensified its services to accommodate the growing number of worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

This includes ensuring a continuously accessible supply of Zamzam water in containers and bottles inside the mosque, on its rooftop, and at chilled water drinking points in the courtyards.

Furthermore, 301,802 iftar meals were provided to fasting individuals within the Prophet’s Mosque, distributed in designated iftar areas. — Bernama-SPA