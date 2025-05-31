JOHOR BARU, May 31 — The MMC Friendship Half Marathon 2025 today drew a record 6,000 participants, making it the largest half-marathon ever held in Johor.

Held in Forest City, the event featured 21.1km, 10km, and 5km categories, attracting runners from across Malaysia as well as neighbouring Singapore.

“The MMC Friendship Half Marathon is more than just a sporting event – it is a platform that brings people together, promotes healthy lifestyles, and showcases Johor as a premier sports tourism destination,” Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, and Cooperatives chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah as he flagged off the event.

Participants enjoyed scenic views along the race route and took part in family-friendly activities such as inflatable playgrounds, wellness booths, and food stalls, reinforcing the event’s community spirit theme.

MMC Corporation Berhad Group Managing Director Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh thanked all partners and sponsors.

“This marathon truly embodies the spirit of friendship and community... we remain committed to fostering unity, wellness and regional cooperation through events like this,” he said.

Other dignitaries present included Johor Unity, Culture and Heritage chairman Raven Kumar Krishnasamy; the state Unity, Culture and Heritage chairman, Datuk Pandak Ahmad who is also Kota Iskandar assemblyman; Iskandar Puteri deputy police chief Superintendent Mohd Azlan Abdul Kadir, Forest City regional vice-president Syarul Izam Sarifudin.