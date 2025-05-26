BACHOK, May 26 — In today’s digital era where many youths spend their time on online games and high-tech gadgets like drones and remote-controlled vehicles, wau flying still holds a special place in the hearts of some young people in Malaysia.

Although it is increasingly overshadowed by the wave of technology, the uniqueness of the wau or traditional Malaysian kite and the joy of flying it continue to keep this heritage alive.

Muhaimi Marzuki, 27, an avid wau enthusiast from Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan, said he started flying the wau when he was in primary school.

“Back then, my friends and I used only traditional materials to make the kites, using our own skills,” he told Bernama recently at the Kelantan International Wau Festival 2025 held at Pantai Irama here.

“Despite the availability of online games and high-tech gadgets these days, I’ve never been tempted to abandon the wau.”

According to Muhaimi, no modern game can offer that unique sense of satisfaction one gets when one sees a self-made wau soaring gracefully in the sky, manually controlled by a fine string.

“Even while playing under the hot sun, the joy of watching a kite you created with your own hands soaring high in the sky... it is a feeling that’s hard to put into words,” he said.

The wau comes in various unique shapes and has distinct names such as wau burung, wau pari, wau katak, wau bayan, wau merak and wau kucing.

He added that each type of wau is not only different in shape but also in flight technique and handling.

“Flying the wau gives me an opportunity to become the ‘engineer’ of the kite of my creation and design, unlike modern games which are all controlled by computers and technology,” he said.

Muhammad Zulfaiz Daud, 35, from Bachok, is also a wau enthusiast and regularly participates in wau competitions held throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

“I fell in love with the wau in 2009. The first time I held the string of a kite flying high in the air, I was instantly captivated by the excitement of the game,” he said.

He said when taking part in a wau competition, participants are not only judged based on how high the kite can fly but also on the beauty of its shape and design as well as its size and authenticity.

He added flying the wau is more than just a leisure activity, pointing out that it is an art that demands dedication and good skills.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Razi Muhammad Said from Kuala Lumpur shared that he has been actively involved in wau flying for more than 20 years.

“The wau has a uniqueness that sets it apart from ordinary kites. Its patterns and designs are symbolic of Malaysian elements, which you won’t find in kites from other countries,” he said.

According to Muhammad Razi, in the past, wau flying was not something everyone indulged in and was an exclusive activity of nobility, such as members of the royal family.

“This game is one of our ancestral legacies and, hence, is deeply valuable and beyond monetary worth,” he said, describing wau flying as a fine art that must be preserved.

The Kelantan International Wau Festival 2025 took place from May 22 to 24. This 42nd edition of the annual event drew participants from various countries, including first-time entries from Ukraine, Japan and South Korea. — Bernama