TOKYO, Japan, May 25 — Japan is giving its diplomatic chefs a pay rise — and a new mission — as the government moves to sharpen its culinary edge on the global stage, where Japanese cuisine continues to capture hearts and taste buds, Kyodo news agency reported.

Under a new scheme set to begin in January, chefs stationed at Japan’s embassies and consulates abroad will receive more than ¥6 million (about US$41,000) annually, up from the current average of ¥4 to 4.5 million.

The pay bump comes as Tokyo faces intensifying competition for top culinary talent.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the revamped system will not only improve working conditions but also expand flexibility for chefs — many of whom currently live on the premises of diplomatic missions.

Moving forward, they may choose to live off-site, with rent covered by the government.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya described the chefs as essential to Japan’s diplomatic efforts, particularly in how they host and engage foreign dignitaries.

“Chefs at our overseas missions play significant roles. Recruiting skilled staff has become increasingly difficult. We expect chefs, as ‘food diplomats,’ to promote Japanese food more proactively,” he said at a press conference earlier this month.

From delicate sushi platters to hearty bowls of miso ramen, Japanese cuisine has become a hallmark of soft power. With a growing appetite for Japanese food worldwide, every Japanese overseas mission is encouraged to have at least one chef on staff.

Busy embassies, such as those in the United States (US) and China, typically have two.

Currently, around a dozen of Japan’s 230 diplomatic posts lack a chef, according to the ministry.

The new system will introduce more structured two-year contracts, with the option of a one-year extension, allowing chefs to map their career paths more clearly.

Previously, contracts were often open-ended, tied to the tenure of ambassadors or consuls general.

To further sweeten the offer, additional allowances will be provided to help chefs bring their spouses along for overseas postings.

As Japan sharpens its culinary diplomacy, these behind-the-scenes figures may soon find themselves front and centre in the nation’s global charm offensive — armed with nothing but a chef’s knife and centuries of culinary tradition. — Bernama-Kyodo