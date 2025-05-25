KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Shades of purple filled Titiwangsa Lake this morning as more than 400 participants gathered for ‘Walk A Payung 2025’, a three-kilometre walking programme held in conjunction with World Lupus Day.

The event saw not only patients with the chronic autoimmune disease Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) taking part, but also family members and members of the public, all dressed in purple shirts and carrying purple umbrellas — a symbol of solidarity and protection against the sun’s rays, which can trigger lupus symptoms.

President of the Malaysian SLE Society (PSLEM), Professor Dr Syahrul Sazliyana Shaharir, said the annual event, organised in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine, Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), aimed to raise public awareness about SLE, a condition that affects 43 out of every 100,000 Malaysians.

“This year’s celebration has been very encouraging, reflecting growing public awareness of SLE, especially through the educational booth provided as a space for interaction between patients and the general public,” she said.

Dr Syahrul Sazliyana shared this with Bernama after the launch of the programme by the Director of the Family Health Development Division of the Ministry of Health Malaysia, Datuk Dr Norsiah Ali, here today.

The event also saw the launch of the book “iLawanLupus: A Patient Dialogue”, a collaboration between PSLEM and AstraZeneca, to increase public understanding of SLE. The book will be distributed as educational material for the public.

Mazni Ibrahim, 54, who has participated in the programme several times, said her participation was to provide understanding to her immediate family about her struggle as an SLE patient for over 20 years.

“I always bring my siblings and nieces to join Walk A Payung because in the early stages, they didn’t understand. Usually, people think that SLE patients look healthy, but in reality, our bodies are very weak,” she said.

For Nor Ezzati Nor Albashri, 33, who works in the food quality control department in Shah Alam, her presence today is to show support for her good friend, Dr Jazmira Jasni, who was diagnosed with SLE last year.

“Since she was diagnosed, I have always given her moral support, accompanied her when she was admitted to the hospital and made sure she wasn’t too tired or stressed. Alhamdulillah, now she is stronger and understands how to manage this disease. So today is a very meaningful event for her,” he said.

Dr Jazmira, 33, who works at the Jinjang Health Clinic, described her participation in the programme as a symbol of strength and a new beginning in her fight against SLE.

“I am an active person — I like to hike, run — but since I got SLE, my life has changed 360 degrees. Now I have to be more careful because the heart is one of the organs affected. But I am grateful to have friends who are always by my side,” she said. — Bernama