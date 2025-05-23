KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — KL Wellness City unveiled its Wellness 360: Integrative Yoga & Specialist Doctor Talk Series, a free 12-month public health programme combining medical expertise with wellness practices.

The monthly series, running from June to December 2025 at the KL Wellness City Gallery, targets the general public, tourists, and expatriates with expert-led wellness education.

Each session pairs specialist doctors with corresponding yoga practices, such as cardiologists discussing heart health alongside heart-opening flow yoga to enhance circulation and vitality.

The programme includes diverse medical disciplines, with gynaecologists covering women’s hormonal balance paired with Moon Flow sessions, and neurologists addressing nervous system health with restorative Yoga Nidra.

Mental health receives special attention through psychiatrist-led sessions on mental resilience and focus, complemented by meditation practices for inner peace and stress management.

Kinohimitsu, the established Asian health and beauty brand, serves as strategic partner through general manager Liew Pei Yee, sponsoring products and delivering wellness talks at each session.

The series reflects KLWC’s mission to build a healthier society by making expert wellness education accessible to all community members regardless of background.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa endorsed the initiative as empowering communities to take charge of their health while supporting local economic development.

Interactive booths and on-site health advice will be available at each session, creating direct engagement opportunities between wellness experts and participants.

KLWC executive director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew said that Wellness 360 represents how the development creates “an ecosystem where health is a way of life, not an afterthought.”