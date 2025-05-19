DAMASCUS, May 19 — For weeks, Ziad Abu al-Dahab has been training for gold at an equestrian tournament near Damascus—in a sport once dominated by Syria’s Assad family and their inner circle.

“Results used to be decided in advance, always favouring those close to the government,” the 25-year-old rider said.

“My greatest ambition was to reach third place, but today, I can aim for first and do well with my new horse.”

For decades, former president Bashar al-Assad, his relatives and allies enjoyed wide-ranging privileges before his overthrow in a lightning Islamist-led offensive in December.

Equestrian sports surged in the 1990s under Assad’s late brother Bassel, who was being groomed to succeed their father Hafez before dying in a car crash in 1994. Bashar took over and became president in 2000.

Bassel used to take part in tournaments at home and abroad and styled himself as Syria’s “first rider”.

His profile helped shine a spotlight on the sport, which came to symbolise elite status under the Assads.

Abu al-Dahab said those close to the family had European horses, which far outperformed the local ones of other competitors.

“It was impossible to compete with the ruling family,” he said while walking his horse on the sand.

Impossible competition

Outside the Dimas equestrian club near Damascus, a statue of Bassel still stands, his face now hidden by the new Syrian flag.

The family’s grip on the sport passed to the next generation, including Sham, daughter of Bashar’s brother Maher.

Sham used to compete in Syria and at international tournaments, often placing high.

The attention she received in the media stirred controversy, with critics seeing it as propaganda.

That grip on the sport kept some away. Munana Shaker, 26, said her father banned her from competing until the Assads were gone.

“My father forbade me from practising due to fear (of the ruling family), and he always told me that competition with them was impossible,” she said as she stroked her white mare, Mariana.

“He didn’t want us associating with the Assad family at all. He told me the story of the equestrian who was jailed after beating Bassel al-Assad, and did not want to put me in danger.”

She was referring to Adnan Qassar, a prominent rider who outperformed Bassel before being imprisoned without trial in 1993, accused of plotting to kill him.

Many believe his sporting success was the real reason for his arrest. Qassar was freed 21 years later under a presidential pardon.

“I have long stayed away from this sport, but it is now time to come back strong. I am from the Shaker family, not the Assad family,” she said.

‘Dream come true’

Shadi Abu al-Dahab, 48, oversees about 240 horses—including some of the Assads’ former European ones.

“Around 40 horses were set aside for the Assad family. No one else was allowed to get near them,” he said.

But today, he’s seeing new faces and growing interest in the sport.

“We have new skills that we discover daily, and enthusiastic children... We now have a large number of riders aspiring to compete and get titles,” he said.

Fellow trainer Salah al-Ahmad, 52, was beaming as his son took the mare Topsy for a spin—once ridden by Sham al-Assad.

“He used to dream of touching her or patting her head,” Ahmad said. “Now in this new era, the mare is with him, and he has won two tournaments.

“It’s a dream come true.” — AFP