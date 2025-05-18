KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Being diagnosed with a life-threatening disease like cancer can drive someone to do anything to recover, including strictly avoiding certain foods.

Red meat, chicken and milk are among the foods often avoided by many cancer patients due to claims that they contain hormones that can stimulate the growth of cancer cells.

The spread of such inaccurate information has raised concerns among health experts as it may prevent patients from receiving proper nutrition, which will affect their treatment and recovery process.

With this in mind, Pink Unity, a support group for women cancer survivors under National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM), has launched a cookbook titled ‘Heritage & Hope’ to help cancer patients make wiser food choices.

Pink Unity president Mahani Kassim said the book, which features recipes for traditional homemade dishes deemed as “comfort food”, emphasises that there is nothing wrong with cancer patients enjoying traditional dishes as long as they are prepared in healthy ways.

“We found that many patients are misled by myths and incorrect advice, being told not to eat this or that, when what they actually need is a balanced diet suited to their appetite. For us, comfort food means food cooked by one’s mother... or traditional dishes,” she told Bernama.

Speaking at the recent launch of the book, she said the bilingual publication features traditional Malay, Chinese and Indian recipes, not only preserving the authenticity of the dishes but also adapting them to meet the nutritional needs of patients.

According to NCSM dietitian Nurussyahamah Taqiah, ‘Heritage & Hope’ includes expert nutritional guidance and commentary, which will not only assist cancer patients but also help correct common misconceptions about food.

“We hope this book will be a starting point for greater awareness that patients can still eat normally as long as they follow the guidelines and practice moderation. These misunderstandings often disrupt treatment because patients lack essential nutrients,” she said.

More than just a cookbook, ‘Heritage & Hope’, produced in collaboration with several cancer patient support organisations, also features the involvement of celebrity chef Datuk Ismail Ahmad, who views cooking as a form of emotional and spiritual therapy.

As the book’s main recipe contributor, Ismail said he was drawn to collaborate with Pink Unity to help them generate income to support the needs and welfare of cancer patients.

“Food is love, and this cookbook is my way of sharing that love,” he said. — Bernama