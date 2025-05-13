SEPANG, May 13 — “The duit raya (money packet) that I received during every Hari Raya went straight into my Tabung Haji account. My mother taught me to save from age five,” said Muhammad Asyraf Redzuan, 30, who will be performing the haj pilgrimage with his wife.

Muhammad Asyraf’s story proves that financial literacy and saving from a young age can lead to the Holy Land.

Muhammad Asyraf and his wife, Hana Shahira Abdul Halim, also 30, tied the knot earlier this year. He received the offer to perform the haj while they were still engaged.

“I submitted an appeal (to perform haj), and after we got married, it was approved,” said Hana Shahira, visibly grateful and emotional when met by Bernama and RTM at the haj pilgrims’ departure centre at Movenpick Hotel here yesterday.

The couple admitted they never expected to receive the call to become guests of Allah so soon, adding that all necessary preparations went smoothly thanks to the Tabung Haji savings they had accumulated since childhood.

“My mother opened a Tabung Haji account for me when I was four...my duit raya would go straight into that account... saving is important,” said Muhammad Asyraf, who is based in Borneo.

The opportunity to perform the haj is more than a religious obligation for the couple. It also symbolises unity and a new beginning in their marriage, strengthening their bond as husband and wife.

“Saving isn’t just about putting money aside. It’s about holding onto hope... keeping our dreams alive,” said Hana Shahira.

Muhammad Asyraf and Hana Shahira are among 355 pilgrims who departed for Madinah this afternoon.

A total of 12,030 out of the overall 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims have arrived in Madinah. — Bernama