KUCHING, May 11 — The Sarawak Museum Department has announced plans to collaborate with PCSS Consultancy Sdn Bhd in digitally preserving several of the state’s historic buildings in Kuching.

This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to safeguard Sarawak’s rich architectural and cultural heritage using modern technological solutions.

According to PCSS Consultancy’s director of professional services Andy Tiong, preliminary discussions are underway, with the works expected to commence within the next one to two months.

The partnership will begin by developing a comprehensive preservation programme focused on selected heritage structures, such as the old post office and former court buildings.

“Part of the plan includes the creation of numerous digital maps and models to be showcased at the Borneo Cultures Museum in the future,” he said, adding that all data and digital materials generated through the initiative would be handed over to the Sarawak Museum Department.

Tiong shared these insights at the closing ceremony of ‘Timeless Treasures: The Legacy of Old Hokkien School and Darul Kurnia’ programme, held at Plaza Merdeka here yesterday.

According to him, the digital programme is fully funded by the State Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) and conducted in collaboration with Kuching Community College.

“The upcoming conservation initiative, on the other hand, will be funded by the Sarawak Museum Department,” he added.

Tiong also spoke about the just-completed documentation of the Old Hokkien School and Darul Kurnia buildings, stating that both structures remained structurally sound and required only minor refurbishments.

“These sites may be repurposed as creative spaces for exhibitions or innovation showcases,” he said. — The Borneo Post