LONDON, May 9 — King Charles III on Thursday joined veterans and other royal family members at London’s Westminster Abbey for a service to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

Arriving at the abbey, Charles and his eldest son Prince William laid wreaths at the church’s tomb of the unknown warrior.

The King’s message read simply: “We will never forget” and was signed Charles R.

William’s message, which was signed “William” and “Catherine”, added: “For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War. We will remember them.”

This year’s commemorations have had an extra poignancy due to the great age of the dwindling numbers of surviving veterans.

As he paid tribute in a speech later Thursday, Charles called for a global commitment to restoring peace, saying the Allied victory in 1945 was “a result of unity between nations, races, religions and ideologies, fighting back against an existential threat to humanity.”

“Their collective endeavour remains a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when countries stand together in the face of tyranny,” he said.

Two-minute silence

At the service, which was preceded by a nationwide two-minute silence, war-time prime minister Winston Churchill’s 10-year-old great-great-grandson Alexander lit a candle of peace.

“It feels really amazing that I can represent my family and also the younger generation to know and remember everyone involved in World War II,” the younger Churchill said.

Other younger members of the congregation handed out white roses to veterans.

Charles, who is undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer, was also accompanied by Queen Camilla, William’s wife Princess Catherine, also known as Kate, and other senior members of the royal family.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other politicians and dignitaries also attended.

Jubilant crowds

Eighty years ago on May 8, 1945, central London was thronged with huge crowds celebrating the end of the war.

In a radio address to the nation Churchill announced that the day would be “Victory in Europe Day”.

He added: “We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing”, despite the conflict with Japan not yet having ended.

Later that day the crowds even included the late Queen Elizabeth II, then a 19-year-old princess, and her younger sister Margaret, who were allowed to leave Buckingham Palace and join the jubilant crowds incognito.

The Westminster Abbey service featured a rendition of the favourite 1940s song “The White Cliffs of Dover”, readings of wartime letters to loved ones, and an excerpt of Churchill’s 1945 victory speech.

Before leaving, Charles and other members of the royal family spent time chatting to veterans and their families, some of whom are now over 100 years of age.

Kate and Camilla then led other royals in laying flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial in tribute to all victims of war and oppression.

This year’s anniversary events will be the last major commemoration for which “anyone will still be alive who actually served in the Second World War,” monarchy specialist Robert Hazell of University College London told AFP earlier.

The four-day celebration which began on Monday wrapped up later on Thursday with a concert at London’s Horse Guards Parade, where Charles delivered his speech.

More than 10,000 spectators were estimated to have gathered to watch the concert, and Charles and Camilla waved to the crowds as they took their seats in the royal box.

In a special gesture, pubs have also been allowed to stay open two hours later than usual for the celebrations. — AFP