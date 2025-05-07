KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Zeekr 7X is expect to launch in Malaysia on Q3 2025 but here’s your chance to get an early preview this coming weekend. This is Zeekr’s premium 5-seater SUV which would take on the likes of the Porsche Macan EV, BMW iX2 and the Mini Countryman.

The Zeekr 7X is officially making its first local debut at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025 that’s happening from May 9 to 15, 2025 at MAEPS Serdang. The new EV will be on display at their booth where you can check it out in person.

Malaysia Autoshow 2025 is a ticketed event but you can claim your free ticket at Zeekr Space IOI Mall Puchong, while stocks last.

— Picture via Facebook/Zeekr Malaysia

The Zeekr 7X is a premium, fully electric D-segment SUV that’s built on Geely’s 800V Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform. In China, there are 3 variants which include a RWD model with a 75kWh 800V LFP Golden battery with 605km CLTC-rated range and it supports 10-80 per cent DC fast charging in just 10.5 minutes.

Stepping up a notch is the Long Range RWD model which has a larger CATL-sourced 100kWh 800V NMC battery that boasts up to 780km of CLTC-rated range. It can do 10-80 per cent DC charging in just 15 minutes.

Both RWD variants of the Zeekr 7X get a single motor pushing 310kW (416hp) and 440Nm of torque, and it can do 0-100km/h in 5.8 seconds.

Meanwhile, the range topping AWD version gets a twin-motor setup that produces a combined 475kW (637hp) and 710Nm of torque. This performance variant can do 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Similar to the Long Range RWD model, it also gets a 100kWh 800V NMC battery from CATL but the CLTC-rated range is slightly shorter at 705km. DC fast charging from 10-80 per cent also takes 15 minutes.

The Zeekr 7X also supports Vehicle-to-Load, which includes a power outlet located in the boot. — SoyaCincau pic

The Zeekr 7X also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) which includes a power outlet located in the boot. In China, this EV also supports Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) functionality, allowing the Zeekr 7X to DC charge another EV up to 60kW.

Depending on spec and configuration, you can get the Zeekr 7X with powered doors and there’s also a Smart B-pillar with integrated camera and touch screen. On the inside, the China-spec SUV gets a Zeekr Sound Pro Premium Audio system that features 21 speakers that produces 2160W of peak power with Dolby Atmos.

The Zeekr 7X tech feature list continues with a large 16″ 3.5K mini-LED display on the centre, a 13.02″ digital instruyment cluster and a 36.21″ AR head-up display (HUD). To pamper your Very Important Passenger at the rear, there’s also a powered reclining sofa seat with massaging feature, complete with a fold down table and built-in tablet display behind the front passenger seat.

Another neat party trick is its dynamic display below the EV’s clamshell hood cover. It has 1800 LEDs that can be customised with text and various patterns.

In China, the Zeekr 7X is priced from CNY 229,900 (about RM140,630) for the base RWD model with a smaller 75kWh LFP battery and up to CNY 269,900 (about RM165,100) for the range topping AWD version with the larger 100kWh NMC battery.

We don’t have any indicative Malaysian pricing details yet but we are guessing that the Zeekr 7X could be priced anywhere between RM220,000 to RM280,000. — SoyaCincau