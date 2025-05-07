VATICAN CITY, May 7 — Some Catholic cardinals preparing to elect a new pope have turned to the film Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, as an unexpected learning tool.

The movie, released just four months before Pope Francis’ death, mirrors real-life Vatican drama with uncanny timing.

It portrays Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, a camerlengo managing a tense conclave riddled with scandal and secrecy.

According to Politico, a cleric involved in the actual proceedings said some cardinals have watched the film for insight into the complex rituals ahead.

Many of the 133 cardinals set to vote in the Sistine Chapel this week have never been through a conclave before.

Most were appointed by Pope Francis and hail from small or previously overlooked dioceses, making the film’s themes especially relatable.

The real pre-conclave atmosphere has already been marred by leaks, lobbying and revived abuse allegations against potential papal candidates.

One cardinal linked to a major financial scandal has even been banned from voting after a letter from the late pope surfaced posthumously.