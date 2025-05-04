KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — If you’ve ever dreamt of becoming a disc jockey (DJ), whether as a part-time pursuit or a career, breaking into Malaysia’s DJ scene is more achievable than ever.

A growing number of locals are embracing the turntables, driven by a deep love for music and the evolving landscape of nightlife culture in the country.

Malay Mail spoke with several local DJs to find out what it takes to enter the industry, what tools and spaces are available to help you get started, and what challenges to expect once you do.

Chase your vibe, not the fame

Before even touching any equipment, local DJ Khaidir Jaafar, 48, said aspiring DJs should first focus on discovering the type of music they truly connect with.

“Explore different genres, understand their history, and find what excites you the most,” he said.

Khaidir stressed the importance of prioritising passion over fame, explaining that DJing is an art form, not a shortcut to stardom.

DJ Khaidir Jaafar says before you touch the decks, you need to vibe with the music. — Picture courtesy of Khaidir Jaafar

“It’s not just about playing the biggest hits; it’s about crafting a unique sound that represents you,” he added.

He warned that many “so-called ‘TikTok DJs’” enter the industry for the glamour, but this mindset is not sustainable.

Master the tech and own the decks

As you embark on your DJ journey, mastering the technology involved is just as important as your passion for the music.

While DJing used to be learned through apprenticeships, there are now many DJ academies available, such as DJ Playground in Kota Damansara, PJ, that can provide aspiring DJs with the necessary skills.

Reeve, 39, from DJ Playground, said the academy has helped hundreds of students without any prior musical background, many of whom have gone on to perform at events and shows.

“We believe DJing isn’t just about mixing tracks; it’s about building connections with friends, family, and the crowd,” Reeve said.

For beginners, getting hands-on with the right equipment is essential, and many academies offer practice sessions and guidance.

“A solid foundation in DJing not only helps you master the craft but also guides you when investing in your own gear,” Reeve added.

DJ Reeve (left) reminds us: DJing is for anyone with the right mindset. — Picture courtesy of Reeve

Where to drop your first beat

Once you've honed your skills, it’s time to find the right venues to showcase your talent. Social media has become a vital tool for discovering performance spots, but if you're in Kuala Lumpur, several local DJs recommend these venues for first-timers:

Crane Upstairs KL

Iron Fairies

Kikyo

Triptyk

Most clubs and bars at TREC and Changkat are open to newcomers, provided you're able to draw a crowd and drive sales. As Khaidir explained, finding the right place to perform is vital to getting your career started.

Earning the crowd’s love

Landing your first gig is exciting, but many local DJs warned that it’s not always smooth sailing from there. A major challenge that new DJs face is earning the crowd’s trust.

Will they vibe with your set? Can you feel the room’s energy, effortlessly shifting between genres, tempos, and moods?

A DJ who fails to connect risks being labelled as just another button-pusher, no matter how sharp their technical skills.

As Khaidir explained, “If the crowd isn’t feeling it, your career will be affected before it even has a chance to take off.”

Clubs and promoters, who act as gatekeepers to bigger opportunities, will also evaluate your skill, stage presence, and reputation.

“Gaining trust as a DJ is about far more than technical proficiency,” Khaidir said. “It’s about curating the perfect sound, reading the crowd, and crafting an experience that leaves a lasting impression long after the music stops.”

Kumaraza (right) crushes the myth of unhealthy DJ lifestyles, showing how respect for the profession is growing. — Picture via Instagram/Kumaraza

Passion, hustle, and success

In today’s Malaysia, becoming a DJ has evolved into a respected and mainstream career, with many embracing the art of music and its influence on nightlife.

Kumaraza, 50, said DJs could now earn millions, dispelling the stereotype of unhealthy lifestyles often associated with the profession.

"DJing is more than just playing music or partying,” Kumaraza said. “It’s an art form that demands creativity, dedication, and a deep understanding of music."

As the DJ scene continues to grow in popularity, more Malaysians are being drawn to pursue it as a career.

While the road to success can be challenging, those who are truly passionate about music find that the rewards are well worth the effort.