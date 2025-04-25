KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — If you’re planning to take the family out for some unwinding from the bustling city life this weekend, you might be in for a treat.

Malaysia will be holding its very first paddy field festival at Terminal Sekinchan in the scenic town of Sekinchan, Sabak Bernam district, just north-west of Selangor, from April 26 to April 27.

The Festival Sawah Padi Sekinchan 2025, which aims to draw around 13,000 visitors over two days, is an initiative by the Selangor state government to boost agrotourism and rural tourism in conjunction with their Visit Selangor 2025 campaign.

There’s a slew of activities awaiting everyone at the Festival Sawah Padi Sekinchan 2025 — and just a heads-up, participants are advised to bring extra clothes for some of the outdoor activities.

What to expect at the Festival Sawah Padi Sekinchan 2025

The festival is scheduled to run from 7am to 7pm on both days.

For those looking to break a sweat, you can take part in the treasure hunt coined as Visit Selangor 2025 Treasure Hunt or also join the 5-kilometre or 10-kilometre paddy field marathon at their Larian Sawah Padi Sekinchan 2025.

While registration for the Visit Selangor 2025 Treasure Hunt has already closed, you can still sign up here for the paddy field marathon happening on Sunday at 7am. The participation fee is RM45 for the 10km run and RM35 for the 5km run.

There will also be a four-wheel-drive challenge happening at the festival.

For those looking for a more relaxed experience — get on a tram ride at the festival and soak in the Sekinchan’s picturesque paddy fields or try out their EV-powered beca (rickshaw) service.

There will be a food festival to satisfy your peckish cravings and a cultural market at Pasar Palong, where you can bask in the traditional Malaysian market ambiance while also enjoying performances from local art groups.

The lineup includes a drum circle performance and a Wau Kapal demonstration, along with a special appearance by Anugerah Juara Lagu 24 winner Aizat Amdan on April 26.

Aside from several other tourism exhibitions, KPJ Healthcare will also be providing free health screenings throughout the two-day festival.

Discover Sekinchan’s unique blend of nature and tradition

Apart from enjoying the extensive paddy fields, Sekinchan, which is also a fishing village, has a lot more to offer.

For instance, Redang Beach is a must-see for visitors seeking tranquility by the sea and depending on the season, you might even catch some shorebirds or waterfowl there.

Redang Beach is also no stranger to fame as it has been used as a filming location for the Hong Kong broadcast company TVB's drama series Outbound Love.

Beyond the beach, visitors can explore the Sekinchan Wishing Tree near the Datuk Kong Temple.

This unique attraction features thousands of red ribbons hanging from its branches, creating a striking visual.

Visitors can even participate by tying a red ribbon with coins to the tree while making a wish.

The Ah Ma House bakery is another must-visit destination in the area, perfect for those seeking freshly made traditional kuih.

Its standout specialty is the renowned kuih kapit, or traditional egg wafer, alongside a variety of other delightful treats to take home.

They also sell other traditional Malaysian snacks, biscuits and dessert.

Explore nearby gems: Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor

Building on the topic of Sekinchan, it’s worth highlighting several fascinating locations in the nearby Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor areas, which are situated within a short distance.

The nearby Sungai Panjang also has an array of interesting places for visitors, such as the Sungai Panjang Firefly Conservation Centre or the Sungai Panjang Agro Tourism centre, where visitors can experience the various types of agriculture products here or go for an ATV ride around the site.

If fresh fruit is what you’re looking for, Sungai Panjang also has an array of orchards and fruit gardens and are known for their homegrown melons and mangoes.

If you’re in Kuala Selangor, be sure to check out Melawati Hill — home to the ancient Kota Melawati fort, built during the Melaka Sultanate era in the early 16th century, as well as a lighthouse which was built in 1907, known as the Altingsburg Lighthouse.

Melawati Hill is also known for its population of endangered silvered leaf monkeys, with several groups frequently spotted roaming the area.

For a more spiritual retreat, visitors can explore three historical places of worship: the Sri Shakti Temple in Bukit Rotan, the Sultan Ibrahim Mosque (Masjid Jamek Sultan Ibrahim), constructed in 1980, and the Tian Fu Gong Temple at Melawati Hill, which dates back to 1888.

Although it requires a short boat ride to get there, the almost magical Sky Mirror is worth the visit, especially if you want to experience the wonders of nature firsthand.

Sky Mirror is a unique natural phenomenon where a seabed emerges during low tide, revealing a vast sand flat comparable in size to multiple football fields. The shallow waters covering the seabed reflect the bright blue sky, giving the site its captivating name, ‘Sky Mirror’.

It is also dubbed as the Salar de Uyuni of Malaysia, after the similar natural wonder in Bolivia.

For more information on places to visit around Selangor, click here.