BUDAPEST, April 25 — Could dogs play a more important role in our emotional lives than we think? So suggests a Hungarian study published in Scientific Reports. It compares the relationships we have with our dogs with those we have with our loved ones.

To carry out their research, scientists at ELTE Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary interviewed over 700 dog owners. These participants were asked to evaluate 13 dimensions of their relationship with their dog, but also with their child, their romantic partner, their closest relative and their best friend. The aim was to understand the place dogs occupy in our lives.

The results are surprising, to say the least. Indeed, it seems that dogs are more than just loyal companions: they combine the qualities of a child with those of a best friend. They evoke a sense of relationship security and the need for protection or nurturing, just as a child would, while at the same time offering a harmonious, conflict-free relationship, like a deep friendship.

But unlike human relationships, those with dogs are based on a clear asymmetry of power. The owner decides everything and controls the animal’s environment, creating a particular dynamic that is both stable and rewarding for the human. “The power asymmetry, having control over a living being, is a fundamental aspect of dog ownership for many,” explains senior author Enikő Kubinyi, head of the Department of Ethology at the ELTE, quoted in a news release.

Another striking fact is that participants consider their relationship with their dog to be the most precious, far above all others. For them, their four-legged friend is both their most loyal companion and the one who shows them the most affection. The researchers also observed that the more a person has strong human relationships, the more they develop a deep and harmonious bond with their dog.

Long confined to practical roles, dogs are now central to the lives of many families. This is reflected in the emergence of the terms “dog moms” and “dog dads” to designate people who no longer see themselves as dog owners, but as pet parents, caring for their dog’s well-being and showing their pet affection, as they would with a child. This reveals a profound change in the status of dogs in today’s society.

This study highlights the unique role that domestic dogs play: that of an ideal blend of unconditional affection, relationship stability and absence of conflict. This mix may well explain why these animals occupy such a special place in the hearts of so many humans. — ETX Studio