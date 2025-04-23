SEKINCHAN, April 23 — A total of 30 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans from Sepang and Sabak Bernam were honoured recently as part of the Peduli Veteran Madani (PVM) programme.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that Sabak Bernam was the second location they visited this month, following Sepang on April 14.

“Among those visited were veterans with disabilities, chronic illnesses, those living in rural areas, as well as widows, with three of them being food-based entrepreneurs.

“In addition, nine veterans and widows were awarded the Pingat Jasa Malaysia, and one of the children of a veteran was presented with a laptop to assist with their studies at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

“Furthermore, 250 boxes of Rahmah donations were given to the Sepang and Sabak Bernam District Veteran ATM Associations,” he said at a media briefing.

Also present were Commander Mohd Kamal Irfan Hassan Sabri, Director of the Selangor and Federal Territories Branch of the Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) ATM, and Lieutenant Colonel ® Azwadi Jamian, Chief Executive Officer of the ATM Veterans Foundation.

Adly stated that the ministry would continue to empower army veterans through initiatives designed to strengthen the defence community’s welfare ecosystem.

This includes diversifying resources and increasing contributions to the Pahlawan Fund, which ends on July 31 every year.

Meanwhile, 75-year-old veteran Staff Sergeant ® Hasan Nayan, who is battling stage three colon cancer, was very touched when Adly visited his home in Kampung Tengah, Pasir Panjang.

Hasan, who retired in 1991, shared that he is still undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

“After being diagnosed in 2014, I was paralysed then and my wife (Rumisah Arasat, 69) had to take care of all my needs.

“I am so grateful that the Ministry of Defence has not forgotten my service and contributions during my time in the army,” he said.

A father of five, he said that he is now able to manage his daily needs including driving to the Sekinchan Health Clinic for regular treatment.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) ATM, which has consistently monitored his progress over time.