MILAN, April 22 — Anna Zhang Yilan has made history as the first ethnically Chinese winner of MasterChef Italia, blending her dual heritage into fusion dishes that won over judges and viewers alike.

Zhang, 33, was crowned champion of the show’s 14th season in February, earning praise for dishes that seamlessly wove together Italian and Chinese flavours, according to a report published in the South China Morning Post.

Born in Milan to Chinese parents from Qingtian, Zhejiang province, Zhang grew up immersed in both cultures.

“I grew up learning the traditions and values of both cultures without distinction,” she said, noting how her identity is expressed in her food.

Her winning menu included My Journey, a dish of tofu and shiitake mushroom dumplings with goat cheese sauce and teriyaki-honey glaze, and My Mother’s Smile, a dumpling-ravioli hybrid with sea snails, mushrooms, guanciale, and saffron dashi.

Though she had long been surrounded by food, it wasn’t until the Covid-19 pandemic that she seriously explored cooking.

Inspired by Chinese dietetics, she came to see food as a form of therapy and care.

Before turning to the kitchen, Zhang spent a decade in fashion as a model and sales manager.

Like many in the Asian diaspora, she once struggled with identity, recalling efforts to appear more Western during her youth.

“They gave me a lot of nicknames growing up,” she said.

Italy’s Chinese community remains small, comprising about 0.5 per cent of the population.

Despite the lack of representation, Zhang credits her family’s support for shaping her confidence.

She gave her €100,000 (RM505,000) prize to her family, calling it a small gesture of gratitude for their sacrifices.

Zhang, who recently published her first cookbook Pentole e Zodiaco, Il Mio Gioco da Tavola (Pots and Zodiac, My Board Game), is not planning to open a restaurant immediately.

Instead, she envisions creating a wellness-focused community space in Sicily, combining food, art, and cultural activities.

“There are many things that fascinate me about China and I feel the responsibility to communicate it through cooking,” she said.