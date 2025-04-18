KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Proton e.MAS 7 which is currently Malaysia’s #1 EV model for three consecutive months has received over 5,500 bookings so far. This also means that the extended launch rebate offer of RM4,000 is expected to end very soon.

According to Pro-Net, over 1,800 units of the Proton EV have been delivered so far, making it a market leader in Malaysia’s EV segment. The latest EV registration data from JPJ has recently revealed that 1,738 units of the e.MAS 7 have been registered from January to March, which represents 25 per cent of total EVs registered in Q1 2025.

Commenting on the milestone, Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang said, “The e.MAS 7’s success shows what’s possible when we combine global EV expertise with deep local insight. We’ve introduced a vehicle that reflects the needs and aspirations of Malaysian drivers — practical, high-performing, and ready for everyday life.”

He added, “This is just the beginning of Proton’s journey in shaping the nation’s EV landscape.”

To recap, the Proton e.MAS 7 is a fully electric 5-seater SUV that goes head-to-head with the likes of the BYD Atto 3 and the Chery Omoda E5, both of which have recently gotten a significant price cut.

The base Proton e.MAS 7 Prime with a smaller 49.52kWh battery and 345km of WLTP-rated range is currently going for RM105,800, while the higher-spec Proton e.MAS 7 Premium with the larger 60.22kWh battery and longer 410km WLTP-rated range is going for RM119,800. These listed prices are inclusive of the RM4,000 launch rebate that’s offered to the first 6,000 buyers.

Whichever e.MAS 7 variant you pick, it comes with a front wheel drive motor pushing 160kW (210hp) and 320Nm of torque. Both variants also get the full suite of ADAS systems including intelligent cruise control with lane centering assist. However, the Premium model gets extra features which includes a 16-speaker Flyme audio system, Head-Up display (HUD), panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 256-colour ambient lighting, power tailgate and larger 19″ alloy wheels.

The e.MAS 7 uses Geely’s AEGIS Short Blade LFP battery that’s covered by an 8-year/160,000km warranty and Pro-Net offers high-voltage battery replacement if the state of health (SOH) drops below 70 per cent. According to Pro-Net, the e.MAS 7’s battery is durable as it still retains 90.5 per cent health after 921 full charge cycles, which is equivalent to 400,000km of usage.

For greater peace of mind, the battery has also passed Proton’s 6-devil test which include fire, flood, freeze, crush, scrape and crash scenarios. It added that the Crash Safety Power-Off System will disconnect the high-voltage system in the event of a collision and it has also passed a water-wading depth test of 400mm, making it well-equipped to handle flash floods in Malaysia.

As revealed recently during Pro-Net’s Hari Raya open house session, Proton e.MAS 7 users can look forward to new software updates and fixes which include support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the ability to change the “Ice Cream Truck Sound” and a memory setting for the speed limit warning.

For a seamless EV charging experience, Pro-Net is also integrating more Charge Point Operators in the Proton e.MAS app. Besides adding Charge+ and RExcharge, they will be adding Shell Recharge chargers to the app very soon. With the charger integration, users can find and activate almost 90 per cent of public EV chargers in the country with one single app.

If you’re looking for a more compact and more affordable EV option, Proton has confirmed that another new e.MAS model will be introduced by the end of this year. Unlike its rival, the battery will be included in the selling price and there’s no battery leasing required. The new Proton EV is expected to be called the e.MAS 5 that’s based on the Geely Xingyuan. — SoyaCincau