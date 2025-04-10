KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Several units of Toyota bZ4X electric SUVs have recently appeared at an undisclosed Toyota facility in Malaysia. We have been hearing about Toyota’s plan to release this EV in our market as far back as 2022—so does this mean bZ4X is finally going to be available in our market?

When we reached out to the creator of these videos, @hilmitoyota informed us that these units are meant for internal testing and not for sale to the public. He also added that there is still no official confirmation whether bZ4X will be made available to the public anytime soon.

2025 Toyota bZ4X FL quick specs

Even though bz4X might have been around in the market for quite some time, there is definitely still some life left in the EV. Just last month, Toyota announced the facelift version of the bZ4X in Europe.

The new European-specs FL model features a slightly revamped front area that Toyota said provides a sleeker look and improved aerodynamics. There is also a new interior, which includes a new centre console, an instrument panel design, and a larger 14-inch infotainment display.

The company also said that the bZ4X FL also comes with lower noise and vibration levels as well as improvements in terms of comfort and driving dynamics. This is thanks to the EV’s updated suspension settings and bodywork.

Aside from that, the 2025 bZ4X FL is available with three combinations of battery and drivetrains. Each of them has a different WLTP-rated range as well:

2025 bZ4X FWD with 57.7kWh battery, 123kW (165hp) motor, 445km range

2025 bZ4X FWD with 73.1kWh battery, 165kW (221hp) motor, 573km range

2025 bZ4X AWD with 73.1kWh battery, 252kW (338hp) motors, 520km range

Toyota noted that the eAxles on the 2025 models have also been upgraded through the usage of silicon carbide-based semiconductors. This apparently made it possible for the EV’s eAxles to deliver higher power output.

Depending on the trims, the bz4X can be obtained with a 22kW AC onboard charger. The maximum DC charging speed for all variants maxes out at 150kW.

Tired of waiting for Toyota bz4X?

Well, the continuous flip-flopping of bZ4X in Malaysia might not be something that those who have been waiting for the official Malaysian release of the EV want to hear.

Nevertheless, the sudden appearance of fresh new units seems like Toyota Malaysia may have something up in their sleeves (again) for the EV. This is especially now that there’s the new facelift version of bZ4X as mentioned earlier, although do note that the units shown in the TikTok video were the pre-FL model.

Of course, if you are tired of waiting, you can always go for the “first” Toyota EV in Malaysia, the Lexus RZ 450e. Launched in Malaysia last July with a price tag of RM429,888, you can now get the EV for under RM400,000 thanks to the ongoing promotion that offers an RM50,000 rebate for it. — SoyaCincau