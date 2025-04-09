KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — CapitaLand has launched the “Shop SMART Win smart” campaign in partnership with PRO-NET, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s national carmaker, PROTON.

The campaign offers shoppers a chance to win attractive prizes worth over RM400,000, including a brand-new smart #1 Premium EV and exclusive rewards from top brands, when they shop at six CapitaLand malls in Malaysia from now until October 31, 2025.

This is also CapitaLand’s largest consumer giveaway in Malaysia to date.

The “Shop SMART Win smart” campaign builds on the success of CapitaLand’s “Shop & Be Rewarded” campaigns, which ran from April 2024 to February 2025.

Selina Ng, Managing Director, Retail Malaysia, CapitaLand Investment, said, “Encouraged by the enthusiastic response from our ‘Shop & Be Rewarded’ campaigns, which attracted over 30,000 entries, we are excited to partner with PRO-NET this year to offer even greater rewards to our shoppers through our ‘Shop SMART Win smart’ campaign.

“This marks CapitaLand’s largest giveaway in Malaysia and is a heartfelt token of appreciation for our valued shoppers who continue to choose our malls as their go-to shopping and lifestyle destinations.

“We remain committed to curating exceptional rewards, offerings and experiences, ensuring that every visit to CapitaLand malls is truly rewarding.”

“By collaborating with CapitaLand, we have a special opportunity to connect with many people in Malaysia and let them experience the smart #1 car up close,” said Zhang Qiang, Chief Executive Officer of PRO-NET.

“This partnership isn’t solely about giving away a car; it’s about inspiring curiosity and increasing awareness of sustainable mobility.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey and look forward to celebrating with the lucky winner.”

(From left) Vennila Velafa, Marcom Manager of Queensbay Mall, Peter Chan, General Manager of Gurney Plaza, Queensbay Mall & East Coast Mall, Abdul Hadi Che Man, Director of Tourism Malaysia Northern Region, Selina Ng, Managing Director, Retail Malaysia, CapitaLand Investment and Patricia Chin, Marcom Manager of Queensbay Mall, at the launch of the ‘Shop SMART Win smart’ campaign at Queensbay Mall. — Picture courtesy of CapitaLand

In addition to the grand prize, shoppers at Gurney Plaza and Queensbay Mall in Penang as well as East Coast Mall in Kuantan can stand a chance to win prizes worth a total of RM140,000!

Exciting rewards include a trip for two to Borneo, an iPhone 16 Pro, a Samsonite 20” Cabin Luggage, an LG side-by-side fridge, a Xiaomi robot vacuum, a Riron Sofa set and shopping vouchers.

To qualify, shoppers simply need to spend a minimum of RM200 in a single transaction.

In addition, UOB cardholders in Penang can enjoy a lower spending threshold of just RM150 when submitting their credit or debit card payment slips along with receipts at Gurney Plaza and Queensbay Mall.

Over at Klang Valley, shoppers at 3 Damansara, Melawati Mall and The Mines can also get in on the action.

With a minimum spend of RM100 in a single transaction, they earn one entry into the lucky draw for a chance to win amazing prizes worth close to RM62,000.

Prizes include travel packages, a Samsung Smart TV, a Samsung Galaxy S25, an iPad Air, an Oppo Reno 13, an LG TV, a Dyson Hair Dryer, a Blueair Air Purifier, shopping vouchers, and more.

That’s not all! Shoppers participating in the “Shop SMART Win smart” campaign who are also Hello Smart App users can enjoy even more exclusive rewards.

Exciting monthly surprise gifts will be up for grabs, adding extra joy to the shopping experience. Stay tuned to the announcement from smart Malaysia.

(From left) Peter Chan, General Manager of Gurney Plaza, Queensbay Mall & East Coast Mall, Abdul Hadi Che Man, Director of Tourism Malaysia Northern Region and Selina Ng, Managing Director, Retail Malaysia, CapitaLand Investment with Kuda Kepang dancers at the launch of the ‘Shop SMART Win smart’ campaign at Gurney Plaza. — Picture courtesy of CapitaLand

As visitors shop to win, they can also explore a variety of new brands across CapitaLand malls in Malaysia.

From trendy fashion and beauty brands to exciting dining and lifestyle experiences, there is something for everyone!

In Penang, shoppers can look forward to the debut of Toro Fries, the famous one-foot-long French fries from Thailand, as well as the arrival of Paris Baguette and MUJI at Gurney Plaza.

Over at Queensbay Mall, food lovers can indulge in the flavours of Thai Seafood restaurant Laem Charoen and local favourite Madam Kwan’s.

Kuantan shoppers may bring their children to explore the first kids’ playground, WAN TO PLAY at East Coast Mall.

Meanwhile, in the Klang Valley, shoppers can dive into fun and adventure with the latest indoor theme park, Game On, at Melawati Mall, or challenge themselves at the lifestyle climbing gym, Batuu Climbing, at 3 Damansara.

Don’t forget to also visit Jalan Jalan Japan Apparel, the Japanese pre-loved products concept store at The Mines!

Head on down to any of the CapitaLand malls today to participate in the campaign.

For more information about the campaign, visit https://capitalandmalls.com.my/.