KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — China’s expanding wine culture over the past five to seven years has significantly influenced consumer demand, particularly for pewter wine accessories, according to Royal Selangor Managing Director Datuk Yong Yoon Li.

While tea remains a staple, he noted a noticeable shift towards wine appreciation.

“Current industry trends position Royal Selangor within the home and lifestyle sector. The growing preference for wine culture, particularly in China, has expanded the market for pewter wine accessories.

“Traditionally, the focus was on tea-related items, but as preferences shift, so do product offerings. Pewter wine glasses, decanters, funnels, coasters, and trays have gained popularity, especially in China, where they were relatively uncommon until recently,” Yong said in a recent interview with Malay Mail.

He further explained that the most popular pewter products vary by region. In Malaysia, Europe, and Asia, photo frames are widely favored, while in Europe, pewter is commonly gifted for christenings, often replacing traditional silver baby bowls.

Over the past five years, Royal Selangor’s drinkware sales have consistently grown year-on-year, resulting in a 190 per cent increase.

“Royal Selangor regularly experiments with new materials, combining pewter with glass, ceramic, and even carbon fibre to create fresh designs.

“Recent collaborations, such as those with museums like the National Palace Museum in Taipei, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the British Museum, have helped reinterpret pewter through historical and artistic lenses.

“Innovation does not mean abandoning heritage, it is about finding better ways to create while staying true to the craftsmanship that defines the brand,” he added.

Managing Director of Royal Selangor International Datuk Yong Yoon Li along with Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan having a tour in the installation during the celebration of the 140th Anniversary of Royal Selangor here at Royal Selangor Pewter Factory. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Longevity over technology

However, Yong acknowledged that there are still many untapped opportunities for pewter. One common question is why Royal Selangor does not produce phone or laptop cases.

He explained that while technology is frequently replaced, pewter is designed for longevity, with a focus on creating enduring pieces that stand the test of time.

“The reason is simple, people change their phones every two years, sometimes even sooner. Pewter products are designed to last much longer than that. We want to create pieces with longevity, not something disposable,” he said.

Asked whether Royal Selangor is exploring new product lines, he revealed that the company is currently developing ambient lighting designed to create a warm and inviting glow rather than focusing on technical or architectural fixtures.

The new pieces may be USB-chargeable and built to last longer, combining functionality with elegance.

“We are venturing into new areas like ambient lighting. Imagine a table lamp that provides a soft glow, charges via USB, and lasts 8 to 10 hours.

“We also recently launched a collection of pens, including fountain and rollerball styles. It is our first dedicated pen collection in decades, and it has been well received. They are priced between RM600 and RM700 using nibs from Germany, and they make great gifts,” he added.

Royal Selangor managing director Datuk Yong Yoon Li speaks to Malay Mail during an interview on February 26, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The value of pewter in modern times

Yong explained that pewter, typically composed of 93 to 94 per cent tin sourced globally, is a highly valuable material, ranking as the fourth most expensive traded metal after platinum, gold, and silver. It is essential in electronics for mounting components onto circuit boards, with the pewter industry procuring 99 per cent pure tin and alloying it on-site.

He stressed that pewter’s relevance today depends on innovation, as changing trends could render traditional designs obsolete. However, limited-edition collectibles and functional items help maintain its desirability.

“Without innovation, pewter designs and applications risk becoming outdated. For instance, about a decade ago, collectibles like Star Wars figurines and Marvel items were highly sought after, but today, fabric-based collectibles are trending.

“The ability to create desirable, limited-edition pieces keeps pewter relevant in the collector’s market. Additionally, functional pewter items, such as desk organisers, phone stands, and letter openers remain essential as utilitarian products.

“Pewter is indeed an expensive material, not just because of the raw tin cost but also due to the extensive design and craftsmanship involved,” he added.

Another challenge, Yong said, is preserving pewter craftsmanship.

Despite technological advancements, the fundamental process of making pewter has remained largely unchanged for centuries. While modern tools like lathes assist in polishing and cutting, the artistry remains highly manual.

“Training new artisans is challenging. Each year, around 10-12 school-leavers join the factory, but only a few of them stay beyond three to four months. Those who enjoy working with their hands tend to remain, but it takes 12 to 18 months to become proficient.

“Becoming a pewter artisan requires patience, dedication, and strong hand-eye coordination. Many tasks, such as carving, sculpting, and soldering, demand precision.

“If a piece is overexposed to heat, it can melt entirely. However, one advantage of pewter is its recyclability, and any defective product can be melted down and reused,” he added.

Managing Director of Royal Selangor International Datuk Yong Yoon Li along with Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan having a tour in the installation during the celebration of the 140th Anniversary of Royal Selangor here at Royal Selangor Pewter Factory. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Balancing tradition and modernity

When asked whether customers prefer contemporary or classic designs, he said that while modern designs are popular, maintaining a balance is crucial.

“Contemporary designs are certainly popular, but there has to be a balance. If we push too far into modern trends, we risk alienating our long-time customers. On the other hand, if we stay too traditional, we might struggle to attract new ones.

“It is all about finding that middle ground which is honouring heritage while also pushing creative boundaries,” he added.

Connecting Royal Selangor to Malaysia’s cultural heritage, Yong said the company sees itself as more than just a brand. It aims to serve as a platform for young creatives in Malaysia by encouraging collaboration and artistic expression through its craft.

Tracing its roots back 140 years, Royal Selangor has grown alongside Kuala Lumpur, evolving through key historical periods, from British rule to the Japanese occupation and Malaysia’s rise to nationalism.

“I would not say we have single-handedly shaped Malaysia’s artistic heritage, but we have certainly grown alongside Kuala Lumpur. My great-grandfather arrived here 140 years ago, back when the city was just beginning to take shape.

“Over time, as Kuala Lumpur expanded and evolved, so did we. Through British rule, the Japanese occupation, the rise of nationalism, and beyond. Today, we see ourselves as more than just a brand, we want to be a platform for young creatives in Malaysia. We encourage them to use us, to collaborate, and to express their passion through our craft,” he added.